Recurso

Filtro de fácil remoção1

Filtro de fácil remoção

Com apenas um toque é possível retirar as peças duplas do filtro, que deslizam facilmente para uma manutenção muito mais fácil.
Maior fluxo de ar1

Maior fluxo de ar

Resfriamento mais rápido e amplo devido à maior distância do fluxo de ar (15m) e maior velocidade do ar.

Menor Peso1

Menor Peso

O Teto Inverter LG foi projetado para ter um menor peso (35 kg), proporcionando uma instalação mais fácil, rápida e eficiente.

