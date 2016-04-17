Recursos de negócios

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Education] Smart Learning Program Princess Haya School_ UAE Dubai
LG 84" Interactive White Board and White Board Frame installation in UAE K12 schools for Smart Learning Program. The Smart Learning Program solution consists of the largest 84” Interactive UHD Display which uses state-of-the-art ten (10) point multi-touch and software components to effectively and efficiently manage the collaborative environment in classrooms. LG will enhance the delivery of current educational methods and revolutionize teacher-student interaction.
