Recursos de negócios

[Transportation] Incheon International Airport_Incheon, South Korea
Reference17/04/2016
Incheon Int’l Airport project 2015 is to install grand scale curved OLED signage in airport for advertisement and information delivery. This project is the world’s largest OLED signage site and comprised of 280 individual OLED panels that measures 55 inches each. LG Electronics worked in collaboration with world renowned design firm, Wilmotte to create this truly impressive signage.
