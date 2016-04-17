Recursos de negócios

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IPS panel vs VA panel
Others17/04/2016
This video is to compare IPS panel and VA panel when it comes to external pressure, temperature, and blackening defect. You can see the differences between them on the video. *The experiment was done by LGE.
