Recursos de negócios

[ISE2016]LG Booth_Overview
In ISE2016, LG Electronics have displayed various new and innovative display solutions such as OLED with dual-view, flat and curved versions, 86" ULTRA Stretch with a ratio of 58:9, and VideoWall with 0.9mm even bezel etc. This video clip briefly introduces products displayed in all various verticals which are Retail, Transportation, Education, Hospitality, Outdoor, and Corporate. And you can also have an idea about how LG's webOS can enhance your business competitiveness.
