Multi Split Inverter, Combina até 27.000 BTU/h, Frio, 220V
Z2UQ21GFB1
Front view
DIAGONAL View
Front view
DIAGONAL View

Principais recursos

  • Capacidade máxima de combinação de até 27.000 BTU/h
  • Tecnologia 100% Inverter
  • Diversidade de unidades internas
Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas1

Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas

Bi Split com combinação máxima de unidades internas de 150%.

Tecnologia Inverter1

A avançada tecnologia inverter LG leva a uma performance superior com um baixo consumo de energia. Isso acarreta em uma maior economia durante a vida útil do sistema.
Controle e Sistemas de Automação1

O Multi Inverter da LG pode ser conectado a diversos tipos de controles, que possibilitam flexibilidade e controle total. Além do controle individualizado, o Multi Inverter possibilita conectá-lo aos sistemas de automação e controlador central.
Fácil manutenção Interna1

No novo projeto otimizado a cobertura da tubulação está fechada e o tamanho da unidade externa foi reduzido em 80mm na lateral e 25mm na parte traseira. Agora a unidade pode ser instalada próxima a paredes. A válvula de serviço também se torna mais acessível, sendo possível realizar a manutenção quando instalada sob janelas.
inteligent e cuidar do futuro do nosso planeta

inteligent e cuidar do futuro do nosso planeta

Key Feature

  • Capacidade máxima de combinação de até 27.000 BTU/h
  • Tecnologia 100% Inverter
  • Diversidade de unidades internas

Resumo

DIMENSÕES

Z2UQ21GFB1Z2UQ21GFB1
Chassi
U18A
Caso 1
220, 1, 60
Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)
770 x 545 x 288
COP (W/W)
3.92

Todas as especificações

FATOR DE POTÊNCIA (RESFRIAMENTO / AQUECIMENTO)

  • Nominal

    0.98 / 0.98

POTÊNCIA DE ENTRADA (RESFRIAMENTO)

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    0.39~1.89

  • Estimada (kW)

    1.51

POTÊNCIA DE ENTRADA (AQUECIMENTO)

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    0.34~1.89

  • Estimada (kW)

    1.48

CORRENTE

  • Corrente Máxima (A)

    14.5

PRESSÃO SONORA (CONDENSADORA)

  • Resfriamento / Aquecimento (@ 1,5m de altura) (dB(A))

    47.0 / 49.0

CAPACIDADE MÁXIMA DA UNIDADE INTERNA CONECTADA

  • Máx (kBTU/h)

    18

CAPACIDADE TOTAL DE UNIDADES INTERNAS CONECTADAS

  • Máx (kBTU/h)

    27

CLASSIFICAÇÃO

  • Chassi

    U18A

LIMITE DE COMBINAÇÃO

  • Número de Unidades Internas (EA)

    2

CABO DE CONEXÃO

  • Cabo de Alimentação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (Condensadora) (mm² x núcleos)

    2.5 x 3C

EXTERIOR

  • Cor

    Cinza Quente

GERAL

  • Capacidade de resfriamento máx. (W)

    5980

  • Capacidade de resfriamento nominal/min (W)

    5280/1580

  • Capacidade de aquecimento máx. (W)

    6450

  • Capacidade de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

    5800/1760

  • Potência de consumo de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

    1480/340

  • Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

    Válvula de Expansão Eletrônica

  • Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Peso da unidade externa (kg)

    32.6

  • Dimensões do produto_LxAxP (mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Tipo de produto

    Multi Split

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    32.6

  • Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    220, 60

  • Tipo de Refrigerante

    R32

TROCADOR DE CALOR

  • Linhas x Colunas x FPI

    Linhas x Colunas x FPI

CORRENTE (RESFRIAMENTO)

  • Nominal (A)

    7

  • Mín/Máx (A)

    1.80 / 8.70

CORRENTE (AQUECIMENTO)

  • Nominal (A)

    6.9

  • Mín/Máx (A)

    1.60 / 8.80

PESO

  • Embalagem (kg)

    35.3

  • Líquido (kg)

    32.6

DIMENSÕES

  • Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

    920 x 588 x 388

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

EFICIÊNCIA

  • EER (W/W)

    3.5

  • COP (W/W)

    3.92

DESNÍVEL MÁXIMO

  • Evaporadora - Condensadora (Máx) (m)

    15

  • Evaporadora - Evaporadora (Máx) (m)

    7.5

VENTILADOR DA CONDENSADORA

  • Tipo

    Hélice

  • Fluxo de Ar (m³/min x Nº)

    35

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA CONDENSADORA

  • Tipo

    BLDC

  • Saída (W x Nº)

    43 x 1

COMPRIMENTO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Tubulação Total (Máx) (m)

    30

  • Cada Branch (Nominal / Máx / Mín) (m)

    7.5 / 20 / -

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Faixa llimite de Tensão (Caso 1) (V)

    187 - 276

  • Caso 1

    220, 1, 60

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (BTU/h)

    18,000

  • Mín ~Máx (BTU/h)

    5,400~20,400

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    1.58~5.98

  • Estimada (kW)

    5.28

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (BTU/h)

    19,800

  • Mín ~Máx (BTU/h)

    6,000~22,000

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    1.76~6.45

  • Estimada (kW)

    5.8

CAACTERÍSTICAS ELÉTRICAS

  • Amperagem do Motor do Ventilador da Condensadora em Carga Plena

    0.25

  • Amperagem do Compressor em Carga Nominal (Máx) (A)

    9

  • Amperagem Máxima do Fusível (MFA) (A)

    14

  • Amperagem Mínima do Circuito (MCA) (A)

    13.1

SOQUETE PARA CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Líquido (mm(pol) x Nº)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4) × 2

  • Tipo de Conexão (Gás)

    Flare

  • Tipo de Conexão (Líquido)

    Flare

  • Gás (mm(pol) x Nº)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8) × 2

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R32

  • Carga Adicional (Branch) (g/m)

    20

  • Comprimento da Tubulação sem Necessidade de Carga (Branch) (m)

    30

  • Tipo de Controle

    Válvula de Expansão Eletrônica

  • GWP (Potencial de Aquecimento Global)

    675

  • Pré-carga (kg)

    1.25

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    0.844

COMPRESSOR

  • Tipo

    Duplo Rotativo

  • Modelo x Nº

    DST156MAA x 1

  • Saída do Motir (W x Nº)

    1,010 x 1

  • Tipo do Motor

    BLDC

  • Carga de Óleo (cc x Nº)

    400 x 1

  • Tipo de Óleo

    FW68D

PRATICIDADE

  • Baixo ruído

    SIM

CONFORMIDADE

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Nome do modelo da unidade externa

    Z2UQ21GFB1

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.