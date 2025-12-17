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Concealed Duct, Duto estático médio/alto, 9kBTU
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Concealed Duct, Duto estático médio/alto, 9kBTU

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Concealed Duct, Duto estático médio/alto, 9kBTU

ARNU09GL4G4
O LG Concealed Duct ARNU09GL4G4 é um paralelepípedo retangular cinza com algumas entradas de ar no lado direito e uma saída de ar na frente.
O LG Concealed Duct ARNU09GL4G4 é um paralelepípedo retangular cinza com algumas entradas de ar no lado direito e uma saída de ar na frente.

Principais recursos

  • Controle de pressão estática externa (ESP)
  • Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ
  • Controle de pressão estática em 11 etapas
  • Instalação flexível (Entrada de ar na parte traseira ou inferior)
Mais

Controle de pressão estática externa

O usuário seleciona o volume de ar no controle remoto, com a função ESP. O motor BLDC pode controlar a velocidade do ventilador e o volume de ar.

Sem acessórios para controlar o fluxo de ar.

Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ

Tenha acesso à unidade a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar com smartphones Android e iOS.

Controle de pressão estática em 11 etapas

Dependendo do ambiente de instalação, os controles dos dutos de pressão estática de teto com 11 etapas da LG proporcionam o máximo conforto a qualquer ambiente.

Instalação flexível

Um alarme será ativado quando o filtro precisar de limpeza.

Até lá, o tempo restante será exibido na tela.

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

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FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • n.º 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    2.8

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    3.2

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 9.0 / 7.0 / 5.5

  • Pressão estática externa (configuração de fábrica) (Pa)

    10

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    700 x 190 x 460

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    14.0

TUBULAÇÃO DE DRENAGEM (USANDO BOMBA DE DRENAGEM)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    -/25.4(1)

TUBULAÇÃO DE CONEXÃO

  • Líquido (mm (inch))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

  • Gás (mm (inch))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 28.0 / 25.0 / 22.0

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 28.0 / 25.0 / 22.0

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 36.1 / 32.5 / 29.6

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 36.1 / 32.5 / 29.6

PRODUTO

  • Tipo

    Concealed Duct

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.