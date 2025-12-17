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O LG Wall Mounted ARNU12GSJC4 tem um formato longo de paralelepípedo retangular e uma leve curva na parte inferior. Há uma saída de ar na parte inferior e uma grade na parte superior.
O LG Wall Mounted ARNU12GSJC4 tem um formato longo de paralelepípedo retangular e uma leve curva na parte inferior. Há uma saída de ar na parte inferior e uma grade na parte superior.

Principais recursos

    Jato frio

    O ar-condicionado LG fornece fluxo de ar otimizado e de alta velocidade, resultando em ambientes resfriados com mais rapidez, enquanto fornece ar frio de modo uniforme em todas as direções.

    Oscilação automática

    O ar frio preenche todo o ambiente, independentemente de onde a unidade esteja situada.

    Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ

    Acesse seu ar-condicionado a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar com o aplicativo "ThinQ".

    Auto Cleaning

    A unidade tem uma função de autolimpeza que seca o trocador de calor antes de limpar o interior.

    * O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

    Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.