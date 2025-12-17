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Ceiling Cassette (Padrão), 4 direções, 15kBTU
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Ceiling Cassette (Padrão), 4 direções, 15kBTU

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Ceiling Cassette (Padrão), 4 direções, 15kBTU

ARNU15GTQB4
O LG Ceiling Cassette ARNU15GTQB4 é composto por uma parte superior cinza e uma parte inferior branca. Na parte inferior, há ventiladores em cada uma das quatro direções, para que o ar possa fluir.
O LG Ceiling Cassette ARNU15GTQB4 é composto por uma parte superior cinza e uma parte inferior branca. Na parte inferior, há ventiladores em cada uma das quatro direções, para que o ar possa fluir.

Principais recursos

  • Fluxo de ar confortável em 4 direções, com baixo nível de ruído
  • Função Smart (Conectividade ThinQ)
  • Purificação de ar em 5 etapas potente e conveniente (Opcional)
  • Ar limpo (isolamento Safe Plus)
Mais

Fluxo de ar em 4 direções com novo design

A New Excellent Technology (NET) certifica o novo design DUAL Vane de quatro direções, que promove um fluxo de ar confortável e conveniente.

Função Smart (Conectividade ThinQ)

Ela pode ser monitorada e controlada pelo seu dispositivo móvel para economizar energia e garantir melhor qualidade do ar. 

Purificação do ar em 5 etapas (Opcional)

Uma purificação de ar potente* remove odores, germes e poeira fina invisível PM 1.0. Este filtro pode ser facilmente limpo com água, o que permite uso semipermanente.

Ar limpo (isolamento Safe Plus)

O isolamento Safe Plus é um tratamento antimicrobiano nos componentes de isolamento interno da LG MULTI V, que cria resistência ao crescimento bacteriano e oferece um fluxo de ar mais limpo e fresco.

* O Kit de Purificação de Ar pode ser adquirido como um opcional.

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • n.º 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    4.50

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    5.00

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 11 / 10 / 9.3

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    570 x 256 x 570

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    15.0

TUBULAÇÃO DE DRENAGEM (USANDO BOMBA DE DRENAGEM)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    25(1)

TUBULAÇÃO DE CONEXÃO

  • Líquido (mm (inch))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

  • Gás (mm (inch))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 36 / 34 / 32

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 36 / 34 / 32

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 52 / 50 / 46

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 52 / 50 / 46

PAINEL DECORATIVO

  • Nome do modelo

    PT-UQC, PT-QCHW0, PT-QAGW0

PRODUTO

  • Tipo

    Ceiling Cassette

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.