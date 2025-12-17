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Round Cassette, Unidade interna, 24kBTU
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Round Cassette, Unidade interna, 24kBTU

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Round Cassette, Unidade interna, 24kBTU

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A unidade interna LG Round Cassette de 24 kBTU tem vários orifícios no centro do círculo, e as bordas são pretas e com faixas ao redor.
A unidade interna LG Round Cassette de 24 kBTU tem vários orifícios no centro do círculo, e as bordas são pretas e com faixas ao redor.

Principais recursos

  • Fluxo de ar circular perfeito
  • Design fino e compacto
  • Fluxo de ar potente e silencioso
  • Resfriamento 30% mais rápido
Mais

Circular para um fluxo de ar flexível

A cobertura de uma grande área sem pontos cegos é garantida com maior fluxo de ar e direção detalhada do vento, possibilitando que uma brisa fresca se espalhe de maneira uniforme e eficaz.

Design fino e compacto

A altura foi reduzida, economizando espaço e maximizando a área aberta do espaço interno.

Resfriamento 30% mais rápido

O resfriamento é até 30%* mais rápido, diminuindo assim o tempo necessário para atingir a temperatura desejada.

Fluxo de ar potente e silencioso

O ventilador 3D aumenta o fluxo de ar e a tecnologia de redução de ruído cria um espaço mais silencioso e confortável.

* Ambiente experimental: altura de 3,2 m, 48 kBtu, modo de resfriamento, alta vazão, direção do fluxo de ar horizontal.

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

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Todas as especificações

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • n.º 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    7.10

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    8.00

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 22 / 21 / 19

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    1050 x 330 x 1050

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    30.0

TUBULAÇÃO DE DRENAGEM (USANDO BOMBA DE DRENAGEM)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    32 / 25

TUBULAÇÃO DE CONEXÃO

  • Líquido (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gás (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 39 / 37 / 34

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 39 / 37 / 34

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 48 / 46 / 43

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 48 / 46 / 43

PRODUTO

  • Tipo

    Round Cassette

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