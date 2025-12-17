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O LG Concealed Duct ARNU42GM2A4 é um paralelepípedo retangular cinza com algumas entradas de ar no lado direito e uma saída de ar na frente.
O LG Concealed Duct ARNU42GM2A4 é um paralelepípedo retangular cinza com algumas entradas de ar no lado direito e uma saída de ar na frente.

Principais recursos

    Controle de pressão estática externa

    O usuário seleciona o volume de ar no controle remoto, com a função ESP. O motor BLDC pode controlar a velocidade do ventilador e o volume de ar. Sem acessórios para controlar o fluxo de ar.

    Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ

    Tenha acesso à unidade a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar com smartphones Android e iOS.

    Controle de pressão estática em 11 etapas

    Dependendo do ambiente de instalação, os controles dos dutos de pressão estática de teto com 11 etapas da LG proporcionam o máximo conforto a qualquer ambiente.

    Ar limpo (isolamento Safe Plus)

    O isolamento Safe Plus é um tratamento antimicrobiano aplicado à unidade interna LG MULTI V. Os componentes de isolamento interno criam resistência contra o crescimento bacteriano e proporcionam um fluxo de ar mais limpo e fresco para o usuário.

    * O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

    Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.