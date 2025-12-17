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Dual Vane Cassette, Unidade interna, 48kBTU
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Dual Vane Cassette, Unidade interna, 48kBTU

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Dual Vane Cassette, Unidade interna, 48kBTU

ARNU48GTAB4
O LG Dual Vane Cassette ARNU48GTAB4 utiliza duas pás separadas para proporcionar um fluxo de ar fresco e adaptável, adequado para qualquer ambiente, a qualquer hora.
O LG Dual Vane Cassette ARNU48GTAB4 utiliza duas pás separadas para proporcionar um fluxo de ar fresco e adaptável, adequado para qualquer ambiente, a qualquer hora.

Principais recursos

  • Fluxo de ar em quatro direções com novo design (DUAL Vane)
  • Trocador de calor de alta eficiência
  • Purificação de ar em 5 etapas potente e conveniente (Opcional)
  • Função Smart (Opcional_Detecção Humana, detecção de temperatura do piso, conectividade ThinQ)
Mais

Fluxo de ar em 4 direções com novo design

A New Excellent Technology (NET) certifica o novo design DUAL Vane de quatro direções, que promove um fluxo de ar confortável e conveniente.

Trocador de calor de alta eficiência

O trocador de calor de alta densidade aumenta a eficiência de resfriamento/aquecimento em 10%.

Purificação do ar em 5 etapas (Opcional)

Uma purificação de ar potente* remove odores, germes e poeira fina invisível PM 1.0. Este filtro pode ser facilmente limpo com água, o que permite uso semipermanente.

FUNÇÃO SMART

Monitore e controle sua unidade pelo seu dispositivo móvel. Além disso, o sensor especial, Airflow, é aumentado até que a temperatura desejada seja atingida no nível do solo. A função Detecção Humana ajusta o fluxo de ar e desliga automaticamente quando o espaço não está ocupado.

* O Kit de Purificação de Ar pode ser adquirido como um opcional.

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • n.º 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    14.10

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    15.9

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 34 / 30 / 28

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    840 x 288 x 840

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    27

TUBULAÇÃO DE DRENAGEM (USANDO BOMBA DE DRENAGEM)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    32 / 25

TUBULAÇÃO DE CONEXÃO

  • Líquido (mm (inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gás (mm (inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 48 / 44 / 42

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 48 / 44 / 42

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

  • Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 58 / 54 / 53

  • Aquecimento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 58 / 54 / 53

PAINEL DECORATIVO

  • Nome do modelo

    PT-AAGW0

PRODUTO

  • Tipo

    Dual Vane Cassette

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.