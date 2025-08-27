About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CreateBoard 65" Multi Touch com Google Mobile Services, Conectividade Sem Fio e Microfone Embutido
Solicitar orçamento

CreateBoard 65" Multi Touch com Google Mobile Services, Conectividade Sem Fio e Microfone Embutido

Compartilhe este conteúdo.

Você pode compartilhar os itens que você gosta com seus amigos.

CreateBoard 65" Multi Touch com Google Mobile Services, Conectividade Sem Fio e Microfone Embutido

65TR3DQ-B
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear side view
Bottom view
Top view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear side view
Bottom view
Top view

Principais recursos

  • Resolução: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Brilho: 400 nit (Típ.)
  • Ponto Multitoque: Máx. 50 Pontos
  • Versão do SO: Android 14 (EDLA)
  • Interface (Entrada): HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Áudio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Tipo-C (2), USB 3.0 Tipo-A (5), USB 2.0 Tipo-A
  • Interface (Saída): HDMI Out, Áudio Out, USB Touch (3), RJ45 (LAN)
Mais

Inove, Colabore e Crie com Tecnologia Integrada, LG CreateBoard

Na sala de aula, há um grande quadro digital interativo instalado na parede, exibindo de forma vívida os materiais da aula na tela.

*Todas as imagens são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Solução Criativa de Lousa Digital

O LG CreateBoard oferece uma experiência de toque realista, permitindo que os usuários interajam com o conteúdo diretamente na tela. É possível escrever, desenhar, ampliar e girar usando apenas os dedos, tornando-o uma ferramenta eficaz para projetos criativos ou apresentações. Além disso, o LG CreateBoard permite o compartilhamento de tela e conteúdo, sendo uma excelente solução para colaboração contínua, mesmo com equipes remotas.

No espaço de ideação da sala de aula, há dois quadros inteligentes, um fixado na parede e outro independente. Os alunos compartilham livremente suas opiniões escrevendo neles.

Diversos Modelos de Ensino

O LG CreateBoard oferece uma variedade de modelos e ferramentas educacionais, como régua, tabela e notas adesivas, promovendo a participação ativa dos alunos e facilitando aulas mais intuitivas.

Durante a aula, um aluno está escrevendo na tela da lousa digital, enquanto outro utiliza a ferramenta de régua no menu da barra de ferramentas.

Fácil de Salvar / Importar / Exportar

O LG CreateBoard incorpora recursos simples de importação e exportação. Os materiais podem ser salvos e importados/exportados diretamente do Google Drive ou OneDrive. Após as reuniões, é possível enviar e-mails diretamente para compartilhar conteúdos ou escanear um código QR para transferi-los para o seu dispositivo pessoal.

Os materiais da reunião podem ser facilmente importados, salvos e exportados graças às diversas funções da lousa digital.

Laboratório LG CreateBoard

Software proprietário da lousa digital da LG

Um quadro inteligente interativo está instalado na parede da sala de conferências, com a barra de menu intuitiva exibida na tela.

Ferramentas para Discussões Dinâmicas

Uma variedade de ferramentas, como calculadora, relógio e notas adesivas, está disponível para facilitar discussões fluidas e garantir o compartilhamento contínuo de ideias e comunicação. Além disso, os usuários podem personalizar a barra de menu com as ferramentas que mais utilizam, melhorando assim sua eficiência no trabalho.

Durante a apresentação, uma mulher está utilizando o recurso de navegador da web, pesquisando em tempo real e compartilhando os resultados com outras pessoas.

Navegador da Web

Quando for necessário consultar uma referência durante uma discussão, é possível acessar diversas informações online em tempo real com um simples clique no navegador da web. As informações encontradas na internet podem ser facilmente arrastadas e soltas no material que está sendo criado, aumentando a produtividade das reuniões.

 

*Os usuários podem arrastar e soltar textos, imagens, links, etc.

O LG CreateBoard Lab, com suporte a múltiplos sistemas operacionais, é compatível com diversos dispositivos.

Suporte Multi-SO

O LG CreateBoard Lab oferece suporte a múltiplos sistemas operacionais, permitindo que os usuários o utilizem não apenas com o LG CreateBoard, mas também com outros dispositivos. Isso possibilita uma experiência contínua em tablets, laptops e diversos outros dispositivos, mesmo fora da sala de aula.

 

*Alguns recursos podem não ser compatíveis dependendo do sistema operacional.

*O LG CreateBoard Lab é compatível com Android, Windows, Chrome e Web.

LG CreateBoard Share

O LG CreateBoard Share oferece um recurso de compartilhamento de tela sem fio, proporcionando aos usuários um ambiente de discussão flexível. É possível compartilhar a tela a partir do próprio PC, tablet ou smartphone, simplificando o processo de colaboração em projetos de equipe ou apresentações.

Os materiais exibidos na lousa digital interativo são compartilhados sem fio e mostrados de forma idêntica em laptops, tablets e smartphones simultaneamente.

*O LG CreateBoard também suporta compartilhamento sem aplicativo para PC, tablet ou smartphone (via site) dentro da mesma rede.

*Para uma conexão mais estável, é recomendada a instalação do aplicativo dedicado (LG CreateBoard Share).

*O aplicativo LG CreateBoard Share é compatível com Android 5.1 ou superior, iOS 12.0 ou superior e macOS 11.0 ou superior.

Recurso de Compartilhamento de Tela Sem Fio para Ambiente de Reunião Integrado

O LG CreateBoard Share cria uma sala de reuniões fluida e estável, sem a necessidade de cabos ou conexões extras. Os apresentadores podem compartilhar suas telas sem precisar se mover, desconectar ou reconectar cabos a cada troca de apresentador. Com a capacidade de compartilhar até 9 telas em tempo real, é possível exibir o conteúdo de várias pessoas simultaneamente, aumentando a eficiência da colaboração.

Duas imagens são exibidas lado a lado para uma comparação de antes e depois. Uma delas mostra vários cabos conectados a diferentes dispositivos usados para o compartilhamento de tela durante a reunião. A outra imagem mostra uma mesa organizada, com o compartilhamento de tela realizado sem fio por meio do recurso de compartilhamento sem fio, eliminando a necessidade de múltiplos cabos.

Os usuários podem acessar o LG CreateBoard Share, uma solução de compartilhamento de tela sem fio, simplesmente digitando um código de 6 dígitos.

Conexão Simples ao LG CreateBoard Share

Os usuários podem utilizar facilmente o recurso de compartilhamento de tela sem fio por meio do aplicativo LG CreateBoard Share e, mesmo sem o aplicativo, ainda podem acessá-lo de forma prática pelo site. A conexão rápida ao LG CreateBoard Share pode ser feita inserindo um código de 6 dígitos.

Conveniência e Flexibilidade nas Apresentações em Sala de Reunião

O compartilhamento de tela sem fio permite que os apresentadores se movam livremente pela sala de reuniões, sem serem limitados por cabos. Esse recurso possibilita controlar as apresentações diretamente a partir de seus próprios dispositivos. Além disso, é possível enviar fotos e vídeos armazenados nos dispositivos pessoais, tornando as apresentações mais dinâmicas e ricas em conteúdo.

Uma apresentação está em andamento na sala de reuniões equipada com uuma lousa inteligente interativa, e o apresentador controla perfeitamente seus materiais por meio do compartilhamento de tela sem fio em seu tablet.

Conveniência e Flexibilidade nas Apresentações em Sala de Aula

Na sala de aula, o professor ou apresentador não precisa conduzir a aula próximo ao LG CreateBoard, podendo fazê-lo de qualquer lugar da sala. Isso promove um ambiente de ensino mais flexível e ajuda os alunos a manterem o foco.

Em uma sala de aula equipada com uma lousa digital, o apresentador conduz a sessão, gerenciando os materiais de apresentação em seu tablet através do compartilhamento de tela sem fio.

A lousa digital interativa da LG garante a segurança do conteúdo por meio do recurso Modo Seguro, que impede o compartilhamento de tela não autorizado.

Modo Seguro

O LG CreateBoard Share oferece o Modo Seguro, que permite aos usuários conceder permissões para compartilhamento. O Modo Seguro impede que usuários não autorizados compartilhem suas telas.

LG ConnectedCare

O LG ConnectedCare é uma solução em nuvem para monitorar, controlar e gerenciar remotamente o status do LG CreateBoard e dos monitores de sinalização LG. Esse recurso permite que os gerentes de TI operem e administrem recursos importantes nos dispositivos em funcionamento sem precisar visitar fisicamente os locais.

O LG ConnectedCare possibilita o gerenciamento remoto do LG CreateBoard e da sinalização digital para agendamento, transmissão de vídeos, imagens e áudios, além de transmissões ao vivo.

*O serviço LG ConnectedCare deve ser adquirido separadamente.

*A disponibilidade do serviço LG ConnectedCare varia conforme a região; entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua área para mais detalhes.

Painel de Controle

O painel do LG ConnectedCare permite visualizar e monitorar vários dispositivos ao mesmo tempo, economizando tempo e aumentando a eficiência.

Os painéis disponíveis no LG ConnectedCare estão sendo exibidos.

Controle Remoto

O LG ConnectedCare permite o controle centralizado e simplificado da sinalização digital conectada ao sistema. Funções frequentemente usadas, como ligar/desligar, agendamento e ajuste de brilho da tela, podem ser aplicadas remotamente.

O gerente de TI pode controlar remotamente os dispositivos na sala de aula, incluindo as funções de ligar/desligar, agendamento e ajuste de brilho da tela.

Transmissão

Mensagens e diversos outros conteúdos podem ser enviados do sistema principal para os dispositivos individuais conectados ao LG ConnectedCare. Eventos corporativos ou comunicados podem ser transmitidos remotamente a partir do sistema central de uma só vez.

Avisos corporativos são transmitidos remotamente em várias telas instaladas no escritório, no saguão e na área de descanso.

Mensagem de Alerta

Em casos urgentes, como incêndios ou desastres naturais, mensagens de alerta podem ser distribuídas manualmente em todo o sistema, ajudando professores e alunos a perceber rapidamente a situação e a tomar medidas de segurança imediatas.

O LG ConnectedCare permite transmissões remotas, possibilitando o envio de mensagens para vários dispositivos selecionados ao mesmo tempo.

Certificação Google

A lousa digital interativa da LG é um display certificado pelo Google, oferecendo aos usuários a conveniência de acessar uma variedade de serviços Google diretamente no dispositivo.

Certificação Google

O LG CreateBoard recebeu certificação do Google, permitindo que os usuários se integrem perfeitamente ao ecossistema Google ao conectar suas contas Google.

 

*Aplicam-se exceções em países sem serviços do Google.

*É necessária uma conta Google para acessar o ecossistema Google.

Uma mulher está navegando na Google Play Store, baixando aplicativos educacionais. Isso é possível porque o LG CreateBoard é um quadro digital interativo certificado pelo Google.

Google Play Store

Os usuários têm acesso à Google Play Store, onde podem baixar uma ampla variedade de aplicativos, incluindo jogos educacionais, ferramentas e outros recursos para uma experiência ampliada.

 

*Aplicam-se exceções em países sem serviços do Google.

*É necessária uma conta Google para acessar a Google Play Store.

Funções de Segurança

A função de bloqueio de tela permite que os usuários bloqueiem e desbloqueiem o dispositivo com facilidade.

Bloqueio de Tela

Os usuários podem bloquear a tela usando a função de bloqueio e desbloqueá-la inserindo uma senha. Essa medida de proteção pode ser configurada no menu de configurações, protegendo o dispositivo contra acessos não autorizados.

O quadro digital interativo da LG pode ser configurado para desabilitar as portas USB conectadas aos displays por motivos de segurança.

Modo de Bloqueio USB

O Modo de Bloqueio USB é uma medida de segurança que impede que dados sejam copiados para dispositivos não autorizados, sendo essencial em ambientes onde a segurança é crítica.

A lousa digital interativa da LG pode ser ajustada para excluir automaticamente arquivos após um período específico de tempo.

Remoção Automática de Arquivos

Os usuários podem configurar o LG CreateBoard para excluir arquivos regularmente, garantindo maior segurança.

Outros Recursos

Na sala de reuniões, várias pessoas podem trocar ideias ativamente escrevendo na tela do quadro digital interativo da LG ao mesmo tempo.

Multitoque

O LG CreateBoard possui funcionalidade multitoque capaz de detectar até 50 pontos de toque simultaneamente. Esse recurso permite entradas de toque e gestos de vários usuários ao mesmo tempo, facilitando a colaboração e o compartilhamento de ideias entre os membros da equipe. Ele possibilita uma interação eficiente em atividades ou reuniões em grupo.

A conectividade USB-C simplifica as conexões, transmite dados facilmente e pode carregar dispositivos com potência de até 65W.

Conexão Tipo-C

A conectividade USB-C simplifica as conexões, permitindo carregamento e transmissão de dados simultaneamente usando um único cabo.

Os cabos USB Tipo-C são vendidos separadamente.

O quadro inteligente da LG pode se conectar sem fio a dispositivos como teclados, mouses e alto-falantes via Bluetooth.

Conectividade Bluetooth

O LG CreateBoard suporta conexões Bluetooth sem fio com vários dispositivos, como alto-falantes, mouses e teclados. Essa funcionalidade é ideal para criar um ambiente híbrido, permitindo que aulas online e presenciais ocorram de forma fluida.

O quadro digital interativo da LG possui portas frontais, como USB e HDMI.

Design de Conectividade Frontal

O LG CreateBoard foi projetado com portas frontais, facilitando a conexão ou desconexão de cabos pelos usuários.

*Algumas portas, incluindo o conector de energia, estão localizadas nas laterais e na parte traseira da unidade.

O quadro digital interativo da LG está instalado na parede da sala de aula, e uma aula remota está sendo conduzida por meio de sua tela, utilizando os alto-falantes frontais e o subwoofer.

Alto-falante Frontal e Subwoofer

O LG CreateBoard oferece som nítido por meio de alto-falantes frontais potentes e um subwoofer dedicado. Ele garante qualidade sonora confiável, apoiando a comunicação e a colaboração eficazes sem necessidade de equipamentos de áudio adicionais.

Graças à função livre de cintilação do quadro digital da LG, mesmo que os usuários olhem para a tela por longos períodos, podem utilizar o dispositivo com muito mais conforto.

Cuidado Avançado com os Olhos

O LG CreateBoard introduziu a função livre de cintilação (flicker-free). Com a redução da oscilação da luz de fundo do monitor, os usuários podem utilizar o dispositivo com mais conforto, mesmo por longos períodos de tempo.

Todos os tamanhos dos modelos TR3DQ receberam a certificação oficial Flicker Free do TÜV Rheinland (janeiro de 2025 a janeiro de 2028).

Nos testes “flicker-free”, foi confirmado que não há cintilação visível nem invisível, conforme os padrões de teste na faixa de 0 a 3.000 Hz em diferentes níveis de brilho.

O slot OPS embutido facilita a instalação de um módulo OPS, oferecendo aos usuários funcionalidades ampliadas, incluindo várias funções de PC e softwares Windows, sem precisar de computadores externos.

Slot OPS Integrado

O LG CreateBoard possui slots OPS, permitindo que os usuários instalem facilmente o Módulo OPS na parte traseira da tela, sem a necessidade de conectar a um desktop externo. Isso possibilita o uso de diversas funções de PC e softwares do Windows.

 

*OPS: Open Pluggable Specification

*O slot OPS é vendido separadamente.

O modo multi-tela possui uma função que exibe várias telas simultaneamente.

Modo Multi-Tela

O LG CreateBoard suporta o modo multi-tela, permitindo que os usuários utilizem várias telas simultaneamente. É possível anotar, reproduzir vídeos e navegar na web ao mesmo tempo, aumentando a eficiência no trabalho.

 

*O modo de múltiplas janelas pode não funcionar com alguns aplicativos.

Key Feature

  • Resolução: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Brilho: 400 nit (Típ.)
  • Ponto Multitoque: Máx. 50 Pontos
  • Versão do SO: Android 14 (EDLA)
  • Interface (Entrada): HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Áudio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Tipo-C (2), USB 3.0 Tipo-A (5), USB 2.0 Tipo-A
  • Interface (Saída): HDMI Out, Áudio Out, USB Touch (3), RJ45 (LAN)
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

  • Tamanho da tela (polegada)

    65"

  • Tecnologia do painel

    VA

  • Resolução nativa

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Taxa de atualização

    60Hz

  • Brilho

    400nit (Típ.)

  • Taxa de contraste

    5000:01:00

  • Gama de cores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ângulo de visão (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    10bit (8bit + FRC)

  • Tempo de resposta

    6.5ms

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (L50, Mín.)

  • Horas de operação (horas/dia)

    16/7

  • Paisagem/retrato

    Não / Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI In

    Sim (3, Frente1/Traseira2)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES MECÂNICAS

  • Peso (cabeça)

    34,75Kg

  • Peso embalado

    41,55Kg

  • Dimensões do monitor (L x A x P)

    1488.4×907.5×99.7mm

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P)

    1628×1014×185mm

  • Interface de montagem padrão VESA

    600x400mm

RECURSO - HARDWARE

  • Memória interna (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (integrado)

    Sim (Tipo Slot)

  • Sensor de brilho automático

    Sim

RECURSO - SOFTWARE

  • Sincronização RS232C

    Sim (Comando RS232C LG)

  • PIP

    Sim (1 fonte externa)

  • PBP

    Sim (4)

  • Compartilhamento de tela

    Sim (CreateBoard Share)

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    Sim (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    Sim

  • HDMI-CEC

    Sim

  • webRTC

    Sim (CreateBoard Share site usando WebRTC)

CONDIÇÕES DO AMBIENTE

  • Temperatura de operação

    0°C a 40°C

  • Umidade de operação

    10% a 90%

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Fonte de alimentação

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentação

    Fonte Interna

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Economia de energia inteligente (70%)

    Sim

  • DPM

    Sim

  • Desligado

    ＜0.5W

SOM

  • Alto-falante (integrado)

    Alto-falante:Sim(20Wx2+20W)saída:Sim(18Wx2+18W)

CERTIFICAÇÃO

  • Segurança

    IEC62368-1:2018;UL62368-1:2019

  • EMC

    FCCClasse"A"/CE/KC

COMPATIBILIDADE COM OPS

  • Compatível com tipo OPS

    Sim (Slot)

  • Alimentação OPS integrada

    Sim

COMPATIBILIDADE COM SOFTWARE

  • Connected Care

    Sim

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglês,ChinêsSimplificado,Tcheco,Dinamarquês,Árabe(Egito),Finlandês,Francês,Alemão,Grego,Italiano,Coreano,Holandês,Norueguês,Polonês,Português(Europa),Português(Brasil),Romeno,Russo,Espanhol,Sueco,Turco,Ucraniano,ChinêsTradicional,Húngaro,Tailandês,Indonésio,Cazaque,Catalão,Basco,Japonês,Estoniano,Lituano

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.