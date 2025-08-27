CreateBoard 65" Multi Touch com Google Mobile Services, Conectividade Sem Fio e Microfone Embutido

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Navegador da Web
Quando for necessário consultar uma referência durante uma discussão, é possível acessar diversas informações online em tempo real com um simples clique no navegador da web. As informações encontradas na internet podem ser facilmente arrastadas e soltas no material que está sendo criado, aumentando a produtividade das reuniões.
*Os usuários podem arrastar e soltar textos, imagens, links, etc.