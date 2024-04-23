About Cookies on This Site

Monitor LED para vitrine

LWBC029-GD

Monitor LED para vitrine

(3)
visão frontal com imagem de preenchimento

Monitor LED para vitrine

Uma mulher olha para uma grande tela LED instalada na vitrine.

* Todas as imagens nesta página web são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Uma mulher com óculos de sol observa anúncios numa tela instalada na vitrine da loja, e os anúncios na tela podem ser vistos com nitidez mesmo sob forte luz solar.

Alta visibilidade sob luz solar

Com um intenso brilho de 3.500 nits, ideal para visibilidade em ambientes externos, o LWBC exibe claramente o conteúdo para atrair a atenção do público.

 

O conteúdo é exibido de forma efetiva, mesmo quando a tela é instalada em um canto de 90 graus.

Design de canto 90º disponível

Com a adição opcional de canto 90°, a série LSCB se ajusta naturalmente ao espaço para entregar conteúdo uniforme e impecável aos clientes.

 

Pode ter instalação frontal ou traseira dependendo das necessidades dos clientes.

Instalação e manutenção frontal ou traseira

Fácil acesso ao gabinete frontal ou traseiro para manutenção.

 

Visualização expandida da “Trava Rápida” e “Design Flip” na parte de trás do gabinete.

Trava Rápida e Design Flip

Fácil instalação com sistema de trava rápida, mantendo um alinhamento excelente. Além disso, o design flip facilita as reparações e substituições do sistema de alimentação integrado e da placa de recepção.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

Com a tecnologia de controlador de sistema de alto desempenho da LG, a série LSCB é compatível com as soluções de software da LG, incluindo SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant e ConnectedCare, que ajudam os clientes a operar seus negócios com perfeição.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

* A disponibilidade do serviço 'LG ConnectedCare' varia por região e ele deve ser adquirido separadamente. Entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua região para obter mais detalhes.
* Os itens podem ser monitorados pelo sistema LG ConnectedCare : placa principal (temperatura, status do sinal, ver. de FPGA , status da conexão Ethernet), placa receptora (temperatura, alimentação do LED)
* A IGU real pode variar nas diferentes versões do webOS.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do modelo

    LWBC029-GD

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    Single SMD

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    2.98

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    84x84

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.7

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    2x4

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    168x336

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    500x1,000x69

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    0.5

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    13

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    26

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    112,896

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material do gabinete

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    3,500

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0.97

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    300

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    100

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    600

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    1,024

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    341

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,047

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 to 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    10~80%RH

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP50

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP50

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVBA

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    O

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.