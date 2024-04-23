About Cookies on This Site

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

"LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH SINALIZAÇÃO LED 1"

SINALIZAÇÃO LED LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH

Com cores detalhadas e alto contraste, a série LAPE da LG torna o conteúdo mais vivo através da liberdade de design, gerando uma presença extraordinária como uma obra de arte de mídia.
DOIS TIPOS DE PRODUTOS SELECIONÁVEIS1

DOIS TIPOS DE PRODUTOS PARA SELECIONAR

A série LAPE vem em 2 tipos de produtos que apresentam diferenças em como a alimentação é instalada. Cada um possui seus próprios benefícios, de forma que os clientes podem escolher entre os dois tipos com base no ambiente de instalação.
LDM FLEXÍVEL1

LDM flexível

Com um LDM (módulo de tela LED) flexível e projetado sob medida, a série LAPE oferece suporte para uma curvatura verdadeiramente côncava e convexa de até 1.000 R. Isso amplifica significativamente a flexibilidade de design, oferecendo aos usuários a capacidade de criar telas verdadeiramente curvas.
REALISMO POR MEIO DE CORES VIVAS1

CORES QUE IMPRIMEM REALISMO

A série LAPE proporciona qualidade de imagem vívida e inconfundível por meio de uma ampla gama de detalhes de cores com contraste profundo, graças ao exclusivo "Algoritmo de contraste dinâmico" da LG.
EXPRESSÃO DETALHADA DE PROFUNDIDADE DE COR1

REPRODUÇÃO MINUCIOSA DA PROFUNDIDADE DA COR

O processamento de cores de 16 bits proporciona uma escala de cinza em nível mais elevado, o que permite exibir perfeitamente diversas profundidades e densidades de cor sem distorção, fornecendo assim um conteúdo mais realista e sofisticado.
REPRODUÇÃO SUAVE DE MOVIMENTO DINÂMICO1

REPRODUÇÃO SUAVE DE MOVIMENTOS DINÂMICOS

Com a tecnologia de exibição da LG, uma alta taxa de atualização de 3.840Hz garante a reprodução suave do conteúdo. A imagem sem oscilação não permite o aparecimento das barras pretas que ocorrem durante a gravação de vídeo, além de evitar a fadiga ocular e a visão embaçada nos espectadores.
GERENCIAMENTO DE ENERGIA FLEXÍVEL

GERENCIAMENTO DE ENERGIA FLEXÍVEL

Graças ao design de conceito de alimentação modular, os usuários podem escolher o brilho desejado da tela personalizando o número de PSUs* com base na capacidade elétrica do ambiente de usuários.
SUPORTE A REDUNDÂNCIA DE ALIMENTAÇÃO/SINAL1

SUPORTE DE REDUNDÂNCIA DE POTÊNCIA/SINAL

A série LAPE foi projetada para oferecer suporte à redundância de sinal (opcional), proporcionando tranquilidade aos usuários.
CONFIGURAÇÃO PRECISA DA TELA FHD/UHD1

CONFIGURAÇÃO PRECISA DA TELA EM FHD/UHD

Muitas vezes, é difícil configurar uma tela perfeita em resolução FHD/UHD, impedindo a exibição de imagens em resolução nativa. Com a série LAPE, isso é possível para todas as opções de modelo.
CONTROLADOR INTELIGENTE DE ALTO DESEMPENHO1

CONTROLADOR DE SISTEMA INTELIGENTE PARA ALTO DESEMPENHO

A série LAPE vem com um controlador de sistema versátil 4K que facilita a configuração do sistema em uma plataforma com tela de alta resolução. O controlador também possui um reprodutor de mídia de alto desempenho e um scaler.
SoC de ALTO DESEMPENHO com webOS1

SoC de alto desempenho com webOS

O SoC Quad Core integrado pode executar várias tarefas de uma vez e exibir uniformemente o conteúdo sem precisar de um reprodutor de mídia. Além disso, a plataforma webOS da LG facilita a vida do usuário com uma IGU intuitiva e ferramentas simples para o desenvolvimento de aplicativos.
SOFTWARE DE GESTÃO INTUITIVA1

SOFTWARE DE GERENCIAMENTO INTUITIVO

LED Assistant, a nova plataforma de software de controle de gerenciamento da LG, facilita o gerenciamento das telas.
SERVIÇO DE ASSISTÊNCIA EM TEMPO REAL 365 1

SERVIÇO DE ASSISTÊNCIA 365 EM TEMPO REAL

A manutenção é mais fácil e rápida com o serviço opcional Signage 365 Care*, uma solução em nuvem fornecida pela LG. Ele gerencia remotamente o status dos visores LED nos ambientes de trabalho para diagnosticar falhas e realizar serviços de controle remoto.
FÁCIL DE MANUSEAR E INSTALAR1

FÁCIL DE MANUSEAR E INSTALAR

A instalação convencional, baseada em gabinetes pesados e grandes, geralmente resulta em pontos de LED defeituosos durante o processo. A série LAPE foge do padrões convencionais introduzindo uma instalação baseada em LDMs (Módulos de Tela LED), que são muito menores e mais leves, o que proporciona uma facilidade de manuseio incomparável.
ALINHAMENTO DE TELA FÁCIL1

FÁCIL ALINHAMENTO DE TELA

A estrutura da unidade da série LAPE foi cuidadosamente projetada para facilitar o alinhamento de tela. Cada LDM tem 20 pontos de alinhamento no eixo z para ajuste ultra fino.
INSTALAÇÃO E SERVIÇO FRONTAL1

INSTALAÇÃO E MANUTENÇÃO FRONTAL

A série LAPE possui acesso frontal para instalação e manutenção, eliminando a necessidade do espaço de acesso traseiro, bem como um design de tela compacto para máxima otimização de espaço.

Alt text

*O modelo "Convencional" mostrado acima refere-se a uma tela LED composta por quadros de unidade LED planos.

Alt text

*O número exigido de unidades de potência pode variar dependendo do ambiente de instalação. A descrição acima exemplifica uma configuração de tela UHD com pitch de 2,0 mm em modo 'redundância desligada'.

Alt text

*O "Convencional" mostrado acima refere-se a displays LED que não suportam o modo de redundância de energia/sinal.

Alt text

*O "Convencional" mostrado acima refere-se a telas LED que não possuem controlador de sistema multifuncional

Alt text

*A disponibilidade do serviço "Signage 365 Care" pode variar por região. Contate o representante de vendas da LG na sua região para obter mais detalhes.

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.