Painel LED para produção virtual

LBCJ026-GM

Painel LED para produção virtual

-45 degree side view with infill image

Painel LED para produção virtual

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está filmando o vídeo de uma paisagem com montanhas nevadas.

*Todas as imagens desta página são meramente ilustrativas.

Fácil instalação e manutenção

O módulo pode ser facilmente removido com uso de ferramenta de sucção (com acesso de serviço optativo, frontal ou traseiro). Os pinos e ímãs de posicionamento ajudam a realizar os ajustes do painel com precisão e rapidez, garantindo a montagem perfeita da tela.

As partes referentes a "Pinos de Posicionamento", "Montagem magnética" e "Fecho rápido e controle com uma mão" aparecem ampliadas a partir do gabinete.

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está fazendo uma filmagem, e um controlador compatível é exibido ao lado dele.

Disponibilidade de efeito curvo

A ligação mecânica entre dois painéis é fixada por um sistema adaptador angular e um fecho rápido, ajustáveis em até 10 graus nas zonas côncavas e 5 graus nas zonas convexas.

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está fazendo uma filmagem, e um controlador compatível é exibido ao lado dele.

Sistema de empilhamento e suspensão

A instalação pode ser realizada por empilhamento ou suspensão, usando os acessórios opcionais (barras simples, dupla, tripla) para personalizar o ambiente do estúdio.

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está fazendo uma filmagem, e um controlador compatível é exibido ao lado dele.

Qualidade para transmissão

Reprodução precisa de cores, baixa latência no processamento de vídeo e funcionalidade HDR.

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está fazendo uma filmagem, e um controlador compatível é exibido ao lado dele.

Processador LED e distribuição de dados Brompton

Como os controladores Brompton são comuns na indústria de transmissão e produção virtual, a série LBCJ oferece suporte para eles.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do modelo

    LBCJ026-GM

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    Single SMD

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    2.6

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    96x96

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.59

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    2x2

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    192x192

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    500x500x75.5

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    0.25

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    5.9

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    24

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Material do gabinete

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    1,500

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    2,000~11,000

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0.97

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    16 (PQ, HLG)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    180

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    60

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    720

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    614

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    205

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,457

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 to 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    0~80%RH

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP30

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP30

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE, FCC, ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    (Brompton SX40)

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    X

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.