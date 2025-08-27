About Cookies on This Site

Painel de LED Fine Pitch Série LSBE 1.85 mm, IP40 / IP20 Frente/Traseira e Compatível com Software LG
Painel de LED Fine Pitch Série LSBE 1.85 mm, IP40 / IP20 Frente/Traseira e Compatível com Software LG

Painel de LED Fine Pitch Série LSBE 1.85 mm, IP40 / IP20 Frente/Traseira e Compatível com Software LG

Principais recursos

  • Distância entre pixels: 1,85 mm
  • Brilho: 800 nit
  • Instalação rápida
  • Fácil manutenção
  • Manutenção frontal e traseira
  • Classificação IP: IP40 / IP20 (Frontal/Traseira)
Mais

Painel de LED Fine Pitch Série LSBE 1.85 mm, IP40 / IP20 Frente/Traseira e Compatível com Software LG

Em um aeroporto há um enorme painel de LED instalado na parede e a tela exibe os horários dos voos e os anúncios com nitidez.

* Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Instalação rápida

Vários fatores, como botões de segurança, travas rápidas, alças e pinos de posicionamento, facilitam ao instalador configurar e desmontar de forma descomplicada o painel de LED, sem necessidade de ferramentas extra.

As peças do gabinete, incluindo os “Botões de segurança”, “Alça fácil”, “Travamento rápido e operação com uma mão” e “Pinos de posicionamento”, estão representadas de forma ampliada.

Fácil manutenção

A série LSGA conta com um método de trava de fixação que não requer ferramentas adicionais, simplificando o processo de substituição de módulos LED ou unidades de alimentação/dados, resultando em economia de tempo e custos de manutenção.

Demonstra que um método simples de fixação com trava permite a substituição prática da unidade de alimentação/dados do gabinete.

O painel é feito sob medida para se ajustar à parede, utilizando dois tamanhos diferentes de gabinete.

Duas opções de gabinete

A série LSGA oferece dois tamanhos de gabinete para atender às demandas dos clientes em vários tamanhos de tela.

Pode ser instalado pela parte frontal ou traseira, dependendo das necessidades dos clientes.

Manutenção frontal e traseira

O produto oferece acessos frontal e traseiro, permitindo que os clientes façam a instalação de acordo com o ambiente e minimizando limitações de instalação e manutenção.

  • Distância entre pixels: 1,85 mm
  • Brilho: 800 nit
  • Instalação rápida
  • Fácil manutenção
  • Manutenção frontal e traseira
  • Classificação IP: IP40 / IP20 (Frontal/Traseira)
Todas as especificações

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    SMD único

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    1,85

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    135 x 135

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    250 x 250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0,55

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    2 x 4

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    270 x 540

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    500 x 1.000 x 90

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    0,5

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    10

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    20

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    291.600

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±0,1

  • Material do gabinete

    Magnálio

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Frontal e traseiro

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    800

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3.200 a 9.300

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0,98

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0,003 Cx, Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    6.500:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    14

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    195

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    65

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    390

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    532

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    177

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    1.065

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 a 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    3.840

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -10 ℃ a +40 ℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    10 a 80% UR

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP40

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP20

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100.000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE_LVD/EMC, FCC, CB

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVGA

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.