Série Stadium (perímetro)

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

Série Stadium (perímetro)

LBB100DD4

Série Stadium (perímetro)

Aprovado nos critérios da UEFA

Aprovado nos critérios da UEFA

A série LBB atende às especificações técnicas que as sinalizações LED perimetrais devem seguir quando instaladas nos estádios da UEFA (União das Associações Europeias de Futebol).


*A aprovação integral da UEFA só é recebida após o sistema ser testado in-loco.
Manutenção rápida e simples

Manutenção rápida e simples

A substituição do módulo LED leva apenas um minuto e pode ser feita tanto pela frente quanto por trás, minimizando o tempo de manutenção e as restrições espaciais. Além disso, todos os componentes elétricos podem ser facilmente reparados.
Segurança elétrica

Segurança elétrica

O disjuntor incluído em cada gabinete não só protege as pessoas de choques elétricos causados por vazamento de corrente como também proporciona segurança contra sobretensão.
Suporte a redundância

Suporte a redundância

A série LBB suporta redundância de alimentação e sinal para dar tranquilidade ao operador e assegurar a continuidade da operação mesmo se houver falta de energia ou ausência de sinal.
Design para prevenção de lesões

Design para prevenção de lesões

Em consideração à segurança dos jogadores e equipes, as partes frontal e superior do gabinete são projetadas com uma almofada e uma grade emborrachadas para evitar que eventuais batidas durante o jogo possam causar lesões graves.
Design dobrável

Design dobrável

Em caso de emergência, as pessoas no estádio podem escapar de forma rápida e fácil dobrando os gabinetes para baixo.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES FÍSICAS

  • Configuração dos pixels

    SMD 3 EM 1

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    10

  • Resolução do Módulo (L x A)

    40 × 15

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    400 × 150

  • Peso por Módulo (kg)

    1

  • N° de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    4 × 6

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    160 × 90

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P)

    1,600 × 900 × 124

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (m²)

    1.44

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/gabinete)

    65

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/m²)

    45.1

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/m²)

    10,000

  • Nivelamento do gabinete

    ± 0,5 mm

  • Material do Gabinete

    Perfil de alumínio

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Módulo: frente e traseira PDU: traseira

PARÂMETRO ÓTICO

  • Brilho mín. (após calibração)

    6,000

  • Temperatura de cor

    3,500 ~ 9,000

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal/vertical)

    160 × 120

  • Uniformidade de brilho

    97%

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0,003 Cx,Cy

  • Relação de contraste

    12,000

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    14

PARÂMETROS ELÉTRICOS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    1,200

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    400

  • Consumo de energia (W/m², máx.)

    840

  • Consumo de energia (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    4,094

  • Consumo de energia (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    1,365

  • Consumo de energia (BTU/h/㎡, máx.)

    2,866

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 a 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50/60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    3,840

CONDIÇÕES DE OPERAÇÃO

  • Vida útil (horas até meio brilho)

    100,000

  • Temperatura de operação (°C)

    -20 ℃ a +45 ℃

  • Umidade de operação

    10-99% UR

  • Classificação IP Frente

    IP65

  • Classificação IP Traseira

    IP65

CERTIFICAÇÃO

  • Certificação

    CE,FCC,ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    LCIN006

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.