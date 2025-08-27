About Cookies on This Site

OLED Transparente Touch Signage
OLED Transparente Touch Signage

OLED Transparente Touch Signage
30EW5TP-A

30EW5TP-A
Front view of 30EW5TP-A with infill image
front view of 30EW5TP-A
-45 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
-90 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
+45 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
+90 degree side view of 30EW5TP-A
Rear view of 30EW5TP-A
Top view of 30EW5TP-A
Principais recursos

  • Brilho (típico): 200/600 nit (APL 100%/25%, sem vidro)
  • Transparência: 37% (conjunto)
  • Borda: 7,9 mm (S/D/E); 114,7 mm (I)
  • Interface: HDMI / DP / USB 2.0 / Touch USB / RS232C / RJ45 / IR / Áudio
  • Tecnologia de toque P-Cap, Vidro Frontal Temperado (3T)
Mais

Veja o invisível,
LG OLED Transparente Signage

Uma OLED Transparente Signage instalada em uma loja de luxo enquanto uma mulher interage com a tela transparente, revelando padrões que se misturam perfeitamente com as bolsas expostas atrás da tela na prateleira.

* Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Cores vibrantes e precisas

Com pixels de iluminação automática, a tela mantém as cores vibrantes e a alta taxa de contraste, mesmo quando transparente. Ela dá vida ao conteúdo em ângulos de visão amplos, integrando-o ao ambiente de forma natural e harmoniosa.

Um homem está obtendo informações por meio da tela OLED Transparente Signage, que exibe fotos do cardápio de sobremesas.

Tecnologia de toque P-Cap intuitiva

Ao adicionar a película sensível ao toque P-Cap ao monitor, as possibilidades de uso se expandem para diversos setores onde serviços de interação com o cliente são exigidos. Os usuários podem aproveitar seu conteúdo fascinante usando as pontas dos dedos.

Em uma cafeteria, uma mulher está escolhendo um item do menu tocando na tela da OLED Transparente Signage.

Em um museu, um pai e duas crianças estão tocando a tela da OLED Transparente Signage, aprendendo sobre os ursos polares. Além das informações apresentadas, modelos em miniatura de ursos polares são exibidos e visíveis na tela.

Alta transparência

A tecnologia OLED da LG permite que a OLED Transparente Touch Signage tenha uma estrutura mais fina, sem necessidade de retroiluminação ou de uma camada de cristal líquido, garantindo alta transparência mesmo com a película sensível ao toque P-Cap. Enquanto mostra claramente objetos atrás da tela, apresenta as informações relevantes a frente deles.

Com uma fina camada de vidro temperado e transparente sobre a tela para maximizar a proteção do produto e a segurança do usuário.

Vidro temperado de proteção

Tocar diretamente em uma tela pode causar danos ou arranhões. O vidro frontal temperado protege o produto contra impactos externos e sua propriedade antiestilhaçamento foi projetada para minimizar possíveis lesões aos usuários.

Versatilidade espacial aprimorada

Experimente o extraordinário com a LG OLED Transparente Signage de última geração, que rompe as barreiras entre a tela e o ambiente ao redor, conectando perfeitamente diferentes espaços e pessoas.

Um homem e uma mulher estão escolhendo um quarto tocando em uma OLED Transparente Signage instalada na recepção de um hotel. Duas telas OLED Transparente Signage instaladas junto aos caixas de uma agência bancária exibem anúncios de produtos do banco. Uma OLED Transparente Signage instalada em frente a uma bancada sobre a qual são exibidos telefones celulares em uma loja de telefonia móvel, e a tela mostra as funções de um telefone celular. Uma OLED Transparente Signage em um café, e uma mulher está consultando o menu tocando em sua tela.

* Acessórios de instalação não fornecidos pela LG.

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

  • Tamanho da tela (polegada)

    98"

  • Tecnologia do painel

    IPS

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direta

  • Proporção da imagem

    16: 9

  • Resolução nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Taxa de atualização

    60 Hz

  • Brilho

    500 nit (típ.)

  • Taxa de contraste

    1.200:1

  • Taxa de contraste dinâmica

    1.000.000:1

  • Gama de cores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ângulo de visão (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    10 bit, 1,07 bilhões de cores

  • Tempo de resposta

    8 ms (GTG)

  • Tratamento da superfície (opacidade)

    28%

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operação (horas/dia)

    24/7

  • Paisagem/retrato

    Sim/Sim

ESPECIFICAÇÕES MECÂNICAS

  • Cor da moldura

    Preto

  • Peso embalado

    99 kg

  • Dimensões do monitor (L x A x P)

    2.191,8 x 1.246,8 x 86,1 mm (sem alça e logotipo da LG)

  • Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P)

    2.342 x 1.386 x 420 mm

  • Alça

    Sim

  • Interface de montagem padrão VESA

    800 x 400

CONDIÇÕES DO AMBIENTE

  • Temperatura de operação

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Umidade de operação

    10% a 80%

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Fonte de alimentação

    CA 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Tipo de alimentação

    Tipo de alimentação

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Tip.

    420 W (TBD)

  • Máx.

    570 W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1.433 BTU/Hr(típ.), 1.945 BTU/Hr(máx.) (TBD)

  • Economia de energia inteligente (70%)

    294 W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Desligado

    0,5 W

SOM

  • Alto-falante (integrado)

    Sim

CERTIFICAÇÃO

  • Segurança

    CB/NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Classe "A"/CE/KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Sim (NewErP)/Não (TBD)

COMPATIBILIDADE COM SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    Sim

  • SuperSign Control+

    Sim/Sim

  • SuperSign WB

    Sim

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglês, francês, alemão, espanhol, italiano, coreano, chinês (simplificado), chinês (original), português (Brasil), sueco, finlandês, norueguês, dinamarquês, russo, japonês, português (Europa), holandês, tcheco, grego, turco e árabe

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Básicos

    Controle remoto (inclui baterias, 2 un.), cabo de alimentação, QSG, cabo HDMI, Livro de regulamento, telefone para tipo RS232C

Dimension

extensão : pdf
_Dimension_55EW5F-A.pdf
Baixar

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.