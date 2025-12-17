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Unlock Your Displays’ Potential

Unlock Your Displays’ Potential

webOS Signage

Revolutionize Your Signage Experience with Enhanced Security and Seamless Performance

Versatility

Utilizing webOS Signage allows for flexible configuration of the size of internal content or external displays according to the user’s intention. The degree of flexibility in screen arrangement often depends on the location or purpose of operating signage products. Using webOS-based signage effectively addresses such requirements.

Multiple Screen Composition

To meet diverse market needs, it should be able to provide various screen configurations. webOS Signage allows for the differentiation of display areas, enabling diverse content arrangements, and offers various content input sources for user convenience.

React Faster to Opponents1

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Attack First in Dark1

Multi Video Tags

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

 

* The availability of multi video tags feature may differ by models.

Versatility

Utilizing webOS Signage allows for flexible configuration of the size of internal content or external displays according to the user’s intention. The degree of flexibility in screen arrangement often depends on the location or purpose of operating signage products. Using webOS-based signage effectively addresses such requirements.

Versatility

Utilizing webOS Signage allows for flexible configuration of the size of internal content or external displays according to the user’s intention. The degree of flexibility in screen arrangement often depends on the location or purpose of operating signage products. Using webOS-based signage effectively addresses such requirements.

React Faster to Opponents1

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Attack First in Dark1

Multi Video Tags

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

 

* The availability of multi video tags feature may differ by models.

Versatility

Utilizing webOS Signage allows for flexible configuration of the size of internal content or external displays according to the user’s intention. The degree of flexibility in screen arrangement often depends on the location or purpose of operating signage products. Using webOS-based signage effectively addresses such requirements.

React Faster to Opponents1

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Attack First in Dark1

Multi Video Tags

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

 

* The availability of multi video tags feature may differ by models.

React Faster to Opponents1

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Fundo vermelho abstrato com grandes formas sobrepostas rosas em gradiente, criando um design moderno e minimalista

Fundo vermelho abstrato com grandes formas sobrepostas rosas em gradiente, criando um design moderno e minimalista

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Garantia Estendida

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