Transporte

Conheça a sinalização Digital LG para ambientes de transporte e transmita informações de forma estável e desempenho excelente. Garanta a transmissão de informações protegidas de fatores externos, como luz solar, pó e umidade.

ID_03_Transportation_Hero_1461286729376

Transporte

A Sinalização Digital LG pode ser utilizada para fornecer uma grande variedade de informações e anúncios em telas verticais em áreas de transporte como aeroportos, estações de trem ou pontos de ônibus.

Visão geral Cenas de aplicação Recurso-chave Recurso Download do SuperSign™
Visão geral

Visão geral

A Sinalização Digital LG pode ser utilizada para fornecer uma grande variedade de informações e anúncios em telas verticais em áreas de transporte como aeroportos, estações de trem ou pontos de ônibus. Em particular, uma operação estável e um desempenho excelente dependem da proteção contra fatores externos, como luz solar, pó ou umidade, já que essas áreas podem ter uma grande população flutuante e exigem aplicações sofisticadas. Além disso, a gestão eficiente do visor instalado é essencial devido ao seu grande tamanho, que exige que os seguintes itens sejam considerados.

Cenas de aplicação: Aeroporto e Ônibus/Metrô

1. Esteiras rolantes/Painel de voos

Efetivamente captura a atenção em esteiras rolantes ou em grandes espaços.

2. Balcão de Check-in: Sinalização Pa

É usado principalmente como tela vertical instalada em diversos ambientes de transporte e, dependendo da finalidade, pode ser usado de forma flexível.

3. Posto de informações no metrô

Oferece com eficiência diversas informações com seu visor central.

4. Ponto de ônibus

Oferece informações de serviço de ônibus ou metrô fáceis de ler, independentemente dos arredores ou do clima.

1. Sinalização padrão

Fail-over avançado

Possibilita que o conteúdo seja exibido sem pontos mortos quando nenhuma das entradas externas estiver funcionando. O monitor realiza a comutação de sinal automaticamente.

Suporte de conectividade conveniente

O suporte do Protocolo Simples de Gerência de Rede SNMP garante uma gestão conveniente da rede.

Suporte de Wi-Fi

A Sinalização Padrão LG tem suporte para conexão Wi-Fi com USB Dongle para distribuição conveniente de conteúdos.

Entrada digital para encadeamento em sé

O suporte para sinal digital DVI/DMI tem saída para DP.

Modo de gestão da tela

Sustentabilidade da taxa de aspecto (Menu de instalação>Sinalização Digital LG>Modo PM) Sustenta a mesma resolução e qualidade de imagem ao ligar/desligar ao receber EDID (Dados Estendidos para Identificação do Visor) através do CI do comutador.

Tela de stand-by

Mesmo sem sinal do reprodutor de mídia, a rede não se desliga completamente; por isso, é possível usar controle remoto, o que evita o uso desnecessário de energia e possibilita uma gestão eficiente.

Limpeza de tela agendada

Evita imagens residuais com o recurso de transição de tela. (Menu de instalação>Método ISM)

Gestão de conteúdos

A Detecção de Falhas de Tela detecta falhas e envia um log de alertas por e-mail.

Programação de conteúdo USB

Reproduza e agende conteúdos com uma conexão USB; não é necessário ter conexão com o servidor.

2. Video Wall

Borda ultrafina (VH7B)

O video wall com borda ultrafina possibilita que a imagem geral do video wall seja muito mais próxima de uma tela individual.

Ângulo de visualização nítido

O Video Wall LG garante uma qualidade de imagem nítida mesmo quando instalado em grupos com mais de quatro. Isso é muito favorável para a quantidade de video walls instalados em espaços grandes.

Brilho Uniforme

A tecnologia de iluminação de fundo de LED da LG garante alta uniformidade em brilho para garantir uma imagem nítida. Em outras telas, certos pontos podem aparecer mais escuros que outros, mas o novo VH7B gera alta visibilidade e um brilho consistente em toda a tela

Desempenho de encadeamento em série aprimorado

Os conectores DisplayPort1.2 possibilitam a reprodução de conteúdo UHD em Video Wall 4K em visores 2x2. (disponível em LV75A/LV77A)

Desempenho de encadeamento em série de LAN

Um encadeamento em série de LAN permite que você execute comandos para controlar e monitorar as telas e até mesmo atualizar seu firmware. (disponível no VH7B)

3. Sinalização com toque integrado

Vidro de proteção de 5 mm

O vidro de proteção de 5 mm do 84TR3B oferece durabilidade contra impactos externos que podem ocorrer em instituições educacionais.

Toque integrado

As tecnologias de redimensionamento e super-resolução da LG aumentam a qualidade do conteúdo FHD para níveis próximos a UHD.

4. Toque de sobreposição

Multitoque com borda fina

A função de multitoque pode ser adicionada aos visores existentes que não a tenham.

Multitoque de 10 pontos

O multitoque pode reconhecer até 10 toques simultâneos para oferecer uma experiência mais realista sem a necessidade de uma caneta à parte, afetando a aparência elegante e organizada da borda.

5. Ambiente Externo / Voltado para janela

Certeza de Alto Brilho

Com o tempo, o brilho diminui dependendo do tempo de operação. Entretanto, o LG XF2B sustenta seu brilho por um longo tempo.

Redução de ruídos sem ventoinha

O XS2B é a escolha perfeita para ambientes em janela ao remover a ventoinha de refrigeração. Seu nível de ruído fica abaixo de 25 dB, operando tão silenciosamente quanto um estúdio de gravação (30 dB).

Proteção contra pó e umidade

O revestimento conformal aumenta a confiabilidade da placa de circuito ao protegê-la contra pó, raspas de ferro, umidade e outras más condições.

Baixo consumo de energia do M+

Ele apresenta excelente eficiência energética e economia de custos com o painel M+, que reduz o consumo de energia em até 31％ em comparação ao painel RGB.

Estrutura com bom custo-benefício

A segurança de uso sob altas temperaturas de operação reduz os custos materiais do revestimento.

Monitoramento remoto em tempo real

O XS2B é a escolha perfeita para ambientes em janela ao remover a ventoinha de refrigeração. Seu nível de ruído fica abaixo de 25 dB, operando tão silenciosamente quanto um estúdio de gravação (30 dB).

Salvar arquivos de log do sistema

Suporte para backup de arquivos de log para clarificação de problemas mediante falha do revestimento. É conveniente para o usuário verificar o histórico de arquivos de log para comprovação mediante erros do revestimento.

Vídeo de referência global: Transporte

O projeto do Aeroporto Internacional de Incheon para 2015 é instalar uma sinalização de OLED curva em grande escala no aeroporto para oferta de publicidade e informações.

 

Reprodutor de Soluções de Criação e Operação de conteúdos baseado na web

PORTAL DO PARCEIRO B2B LG

Reprodutor de Soluções de Criação e Operação de conteúdos baseado na web

PORTAL DO PARCEIRO B2B LG

Software para controle e calibragem automática do monitor

PORTAL DO PARCEIRO B2B LG