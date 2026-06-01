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Como os recursos e termos da TV podem ajudá-lo a entender rapidamente o que eles significam?

Com os recursos e termos exibidos de forma clara, você pode ver instantaneamente o que cada um significa e compreender sua função.

  • *Todas as imagens acima são simuladas.
  • *Os recursos podem variar conforme o modelo. Consulte a página de cada produto para obter especificações detalhadas.
  • *As especificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo ou o tamanho da tela.
  • *O suporte a determinados recursos pode variar conforme a região ou o país.

Quais recursos da TV combinam com o seu estilo de vida e podem ser explorados em cartões interativos?

Explore os recursos em cartões simples, criados para o seu estilo de vida. Navegue facilmente e encontre aquele que mais combina com você.

Ícones da linha de TVs LG representando os recursos de sistema inteligente, processador, display, som e resolução.

Explore a linha de TVs LG

Como escolher
a TV que atende às suas necessidades?

Como escolher<br class="pc_only"> a TV que atende às suas necessidades? Saiba mais
Cordilheira com a moldura de uma TV em volta, usada de forma criativa para destacar o tamanho grande da tela. Etiqueta: 100 polegadas.
Qual é o tamanho ideal de TV para o seu espaço?
Sala de estar com uma TV montada na parede. Na tela, uma imagem em alta qualidade mostra uma baleia saltando para fora da água.
O que define uma boa qualidade de imagem de TV?
Pessoa sentada no sofá segurando um controle remoto. Na parede, uma LG AI TV exibe a interface webOS.
Como as TVs com IA tornam as Smart TVs ainda mais inteligentes?
Sala sofisticada em um apartamento de cobertura com uma bela vista da cidade ao fundo. Um homem está sentado no sofá assistindo a um conteúdo na TV montada na parede.
Qual é a melhor TV Lifestyle para você?