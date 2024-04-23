Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Imagem de produtos dispostos em uma loja de departamentos

Por que escolher o GuideBot CLOi?

Presta serviços de informação, publicidade e segurança por meio de IA e direção autônoma.

Serviço de orientação para estabelecimentos e destinos

Apresenta prontamente ao cliente informações sobre as instalações, mediante solicitação, e acompanha os visitantes ao local desejado.

CSM dedicado para praticidade na gestão de conteúdo

Personalize o atendimento às necessidades do cliente usando o CMS para adicionar facilmente novos serviços ou itens de menu.

*As imagens do CMS são meramente ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso e podem diferir do uso real.

Publicidade segmentada por hora e local

Sincronize o Guidebot com uma solução de sinalização existente para habilitar promoções em horários específicos ou veicular anúncios automáticos para as lojas próximas com base na localização do Guidebot.

Monitoramento e patrulhamento de segurança*

Defina a rota e a programação de gravação para monitorar a segurança in-loco e melhore a produtividade da equipe de segurança por meio de monitoramento remoto.

*A ser atualizado
*Para atividades de monitoramento permitidas por lei, tais como prevenção e investigação de crimes, instalações e prevenção de incêndios