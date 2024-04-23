Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Reinvente seu modo de lavar roupas

Reinvente seu modo de lavar roupas

Veja como os combos lava e seca da LG podem mudar sua rotina de limpeza com os mais recentes recursos e inovações.

Tudo que você quer, na metade do espaço*

Reinvente seu modo de lavar roupas com espaço para acrescentar um tanque, uma mesa ou um armário.

*Espaço de piso.

Inteligência integrada para eliminar as dúvidas

Chega de escolher e ordenar ciclos — os sensores embutidos usam tecnologia de IA para detectar a textura do tecido e o tamanho da carga, depois personalizam os movimentos de lavagem, as temperaturas de secagem e outras configurações para cuidar profundamente da sua roupa.

*Quando o clico normal está selecionado no painel de controle.

Nova HeatPump™ LG

Poupe metade da energia em cada carga da secadora*

Ao contrário de outras secadoras sem ventilação, ela extrai a umidade e a recicla para proporcionar uma secagem mais eficiente em termos de energia.

*Em comparação com secadora similar que usa tecnologia de aquecimento por condensador, com base tem testes da Intertek, em ciclo normal, carga de 3,8 kg, comparando secadora Heat Pump DLHC1455W vs. secadora Condenser Heater DLEC888W (janeiro de 2021).

*Observe que este produto é para a América do Norte, e as especificações também são baseadas na América do Norte.