​Linha Studio LG. Uma cozinha assinada por você.

Linha Studio, LG, eletrodomésticos, luxo, casa, transforma

Os produto da linha LG Studio foram desenhados de forma única, para compor uma cozinha completa com a sua identidade, aliando modernidade e beleza.
Design moderno com linhas retas e robustas, proporcionando a perfeita combinação entre sofisticação e exclusividade. Cada detalhe desenhado cuidadosamente para uma cozinha que é exclusivamente sua.

Limpeza Inteligente

Identifique o nível de sujidade das louças com a função Auto, que programa o ciclo adequado. Com a função Eco, economize água e energia.

Espaço para tudo

O Sistema Smart Rack™ otimiza o espaço interno, além de possuir um terceiro cesto ajustável para mais talheres e xícaras.

TrueSteam™

Poderoso e suave gerador de vapor com alta temperatura, elimina partículas de alimento e bactérias sem danificar as louças.

Transforme sua cozinha em um verdadeiro ambiente de chef

Design robusto com botões em aço e luz de indicação de uso em LED, para uma experiência gastronômica incrível.

Botões com iluminação led

Luzes de LED vermelho iluminam os botões quando os queimadores estão ligados.

Queimador central ULTRAHEAT™

Potência semiprofissional, acelera o tempo de cozimento e finaliza os pratos com perfeição.

Performance, design moderno e muito espaço

Aço inoxidável, dispenser de água e gelo, puxador elegante e outras inovações.

Door-in-door™

Maior facilidade no acesso a bebidas, queijo e manteiga.

Dispenser de água e gelo

Maior altura para encher jarras e garrafas, além de ser revestido com o mesmo aço inox de toda a Linha Studio.

Design inteligente por dentro e por fora

Alta capacidade (54 litros) com sensor de cozimento e acabamento em aço inox com guarnição Trim Kit para embutir.

Easyclean™

Revestimento interno que facilita a limpeza, evitando a penetração da gordura.

Sensor de Cozimento

Sensor de cozimento detecta os níveis de umidade interior e ajusta o tempo de cozimento e a potência.

Design inovador e alta capacidade

Forno de convecção com alta capacidade e perfeição em todos os tipos de cozimento.

Easyclean™ e limpeza pirolítica

Facilidade de limpeza, para manter seu produto sempre novo.

Maior capacidade

Com 133 litros de capacidade e sistema de convecção, para garantir perfeição nos assados.

Pensando nos detalhes

Design moderno com linhas retas e robustas, aliando sofisticação e exclusividade.

Tecnologia inteligente

Com o inovador SmartThinQ™ conecte-se com os aparelhos da sua cozinha pela tela do seu smartphone, de forma simples e prática.

Facilidade

Puxadores ergonômicos, trempes contínuos e acabamento EasyClean™ proporcionam mais facilidade e conforto ao cozinhar.

Design Excepcional

Acabamento de alta qualidade projetado para unir beleza, durabilidade e a praticidade de uma cozinha profissional.

Performance

Sinta-se um verdadeiro chef de cozinha, com funções que garantem a perfeição no cozimento seja no dia-a-dia ou em eventos especiais.

​Você vai mudar seus conceitos sobre cozinha. Conheça a LG Linha Studio.

Você vai mudar seus conceitos sobre cozinhar.

​Cozinha Linha Studio design Leo Shetman, modelo 1
​Cozinha Linha Studio design Leo Shetman, modelo 2
​Cozinha Linha Studio design Leo Shetman, modelo 3