Lava e Seca LG VC5 11kg Titanium com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - CV3011BC4A - 220v

CV3011BC4A

CV3011BC4A

Lava e Seca LG VC5 11kg Titanium com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - CV3011BC4A - 220v

(2)
CV3011BC4A
A única com Inteligência Artificial de verdade

A única com Inteligência Artificial de verdade

Com base em um estudo de 20.000 lavagens
acumuladas, para entender como proteger cada
tipo de tecido, a tecnologia AI DD™ analisa e escolhe
por você o melhor padrão de lavagem para sua roupa.
Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ detecta suas roupas e entrega uma lavagem mais inteligente?

Como a Inteligência Artificial AI DD™ detecta suas roupas e entrega uma lavagem mais inteligente?

O sensor inteligente da Lava e Seca LG analisa a quantidade
e tipos de tecido no cesto e busca, no estudo de mais
de 20.000 lavagens acumuladas, o padrão ideal de lavagem
para suas roupas. Dessa maneira garante alta performance
de lavagem e 18% mais proteção dos tecidos.
Roupas até 99,9% livres de ácaros e bactérias

Roupas até 99,9% livres de ácaros e bactérias

Cuidado inteligente e máxima proteção para a sua família.
Novo e elegante
Inteligente em todos os detalhes

@rakaminelli

A minha Lava e Seca Smart têm a opção Refresh, que higieniza e desodoriza a roupa utilizando o vapor sem precisar lavar. Posso usar a roupa um dia sem preocupação, porque tenho essa facilidade.

@thaeme

A minha Lava e Seca Smart têm diversas funções, mas o ciclo rápido de 14 minutos já me salvou um dia desses, pois a Liz sujou uma peça de manhã e logo em seguida tive a roupa limpinha e ela já vestiu.

@morganasantana

Aqui em casa o meu marido tem rinite e a Lava Seca Smart é minha aliada, pois conta a tecnologia STEAM, uma lavagem a vapor que elimina até 99,9% dos alergênicos causadores de doenças respiratórias.

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.
***Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.
****Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
*Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.
Steam™

Lavagem a vapor Steam™

O poderoso vapor consegue eliminar até 99,9% dos agentes alergênicos, que podem causar alergia ou problemas respiratórios, com extrema eficiência e todo cuidado.
Ciclo de lavagem rápida em 14 minutos*

Dimensões mais compactas e capacidade otimizada

Maior durabilidade com o cesto 100% em aço inox

AI DD™

Proteção até 18% maior dos tecidos

A tecnologia AI DD™ detecta não apenas o peso da sua roupa, mas também a textura dos tecidos. Dessa maneira, ela garante que, após selecionar o ciclo de lavagem, os movimentos do cesto sejam ideais para aquela carga de roupas, preservando 18% mais os tecidos.
*Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.
Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.
*AI Direct Drive está disponível em 3 ciclos. (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*O ciclo Allergy Care, aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation), reduz em 99,9% os ácaros alergênicos na poeira doméstica.
Os resultados podem variar conforme o ambiente.
**Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).
**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.
***Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.
****Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.
*Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019.Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente.
*Certificado pela BAF, o ciclo Antialérgico reduz 99,9% dos alérgenos e ácaros do pó doméstico.

DIMENSÕES

CV3011BC4A
Capacidade de Lavagem
11 kg
Dimensões LxAxP (mm)
600 x 850 x 560
Inteligência Artificial AIDD
Sim
ThinQ
Não

Todas as especificações

RESUMO

  • Cor

    Titanium

  • Cesto

    Inox

  • Porta

    Convencional

  • Inteligência Artificial

    AI DD

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Sim

DESTAQUES

  • Motor Direct Drive

    Sim

  • 6 Motion

    Sim

  • Sensor de Carga

    Sim

  • Velocidades Centrifugação

    0, 400, 800, 1000, 1200 e 1400 RPM

  • Painel

    Touch LED

  • MiniWash Compatível

    2Kg

FUNÇÕES ADICIONAIS

  • Adiar Fim

    Sim (3-19h)

  • Adicionar Carga

    Sim

  • Enxágue Extra

    Sim

  • Pré-lavagem

    Sim

  • Intensivo

    Sim

  • Alarme Térmico

    Sim

  • Bloqueio Crianças

    Sim

ESPECIFICAÇÕES TÉCNICAS

  • Capacidade

    11/7kg

  • Voltagem

    220V

  • Tipo de Produto

    Lava e Seca

  • Acabamento/Cor

    Titanium

  • Peso do Produto/Embalado (kg)

    73/77

  • Dimensões Produto AxLxP (mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Dimensões Embalado AxLxP (mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Consumo (kWh) Água Fria/ Quente

    0,26/1,57

  • Temperatura da água

    Fria, 20℃, 30℃, 40℃, 60℃, 95℃

  • Classificação Energética/Selo Procel

    A

  • Código de Barras (EAN)

    8806091758415

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

