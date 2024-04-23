Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG 17kg Aço Escovado + Sound Bar SC9S

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Combo Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG 17kg Aço Escovado + Sound Bar SC9S

WK17V.SC9SA

Combo Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG 17kg Aço Escovado + Sound Bar SC9S

Front view
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Perspectiva frontal da Sound Bar e do subwoofer

SC9S

Soundbar LG SC9S 3.1.3 canais Wi-Fi Bluetooth USB HDMI DOLBY ATMOS DTS:X E IMAX Alexa e Google Assistente
WK17VS6A

WK17VS6A

Lavadora e Secadora Elétrica Smart LG WashTower™ 17kg Aço Escovado com Inteligência Artificial AIDD™ - WK17VS6A

Vista diagonal da TV OLED série C e da soundbar SC9S da LG. Os destaques são mostrados na soundbar para destacar o suporte WOW na soundbar SC9S. No canto inferior esquerdo, as imagens do suporte WOW estão ampliadas.


O suporte WOW combina perfeitamente com a OLED série C e com a soundbar

Complete sua TV OLED série C com o suporte WOW. Ele é perfeito para você desfrutar do seu entretenimento na parede ou em uma estante.
Filme de design da LG Sound Bar SC9S. Reproduza o vídeo.

Sinergia que completa uma experiência totalmente nova

A soundbar da LG é perfeita para as TVs LG. A melhor sinergia entre TV e soundbar para levar sua experiência de entretenimento a outro patamar. Relaxe e aproveite.
Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES(L X A X P, MM)

Principal (c/ pé)

975 x 63 x 125

Tamanho da TV correspondente

55 ~ 65 polegadas

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313

MATERIAL

Principal - Frente/Superior/Inferior

Metal/Molde/Molde

Subwoofer - Frente/Corpo

Jersey/Madeira

PESO(KG)

Principal

4,1 Kg

Subwoofer

7,8 Kg

Peso bruto

22,7 Kg

CAIXA DE PAPELÃO

Dimensões (L x A x P) mm

1221 x 477 x 284

Tipo

Flexo (ㅁ자)

Cor

Amarelo

QUANTIDADE DO CONTÊINER

20 pés

128

40 pés

288

40 pés (HC)

340

NÚMERO DE CANAIS

Número de canais

3.1.3 canais

ALIMENTAÇÃO DE SAÍDA(THD 10%)

Total

400 W

Frente

30 W * 2

Centro

30 W

Topo

30 W * 2

Centro do topo

30 W

Subwoofer

220 W (sem fio)

UNIDADE DE ALTO-FALANTE_FRENTE(E/D)

SPL

83 dB

Sistema

Fechado

Unidade de Tweeter

20 mm (novo)

Unidade de Woofer

52x93 mm

Impedância

6 ohm

UNIDADE DE ALTO-FALANTE_CENTRO

SPL

83 dB

Sistema

Fechado

Unidade de Woofer

2 polegadas

Impedância

6 ohm

UNIDADE DE ALTO-FALANTE_TOPO(D/E)

SPL

83 dB

Sistema

Fechado

Unidade de Woofer

2,3 polegadas

Impedância

6 ohm

UNIDADE DE ALTO-FALANTE_CENTRO DO TOPO

SPL

85 dB

Sistema

Fechado

Unidade de Tweeter

20 mm (novo)

Impedância

6 ohm

UNIDADE DE ALTO-FALANTE_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85 dB

Sistema

Reflexo de graves

Unidade de Woofer

7 polegadas

Impedância

3 ohm

COMPONENTE PASSIVO

Radiador passivo (tamanho, quantidade)

127x47 mm, 2EA

NÚMERO DE UNIDADES DE ALTO-FALANTES

Número de alto-falantes

9EA

CONECTIVIDADE_GERAL

Ótico

Sim (1)

Entrada/Saída de HDMI

Sim (1) / Sim (1)

USB

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE_SEM FIO

Versão Bluetooth

5.0

Coded Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Sim / Sim

Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)

Sim

Traseira sem fio pronta (Syncomm 1:2)

Sim (1:2)

INFORMAÇÕES DA TELA

Tipo de tela

Dot LED (3 EA)

Indicador de cor LED

Multi cor

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

Amostra - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"

Não / Sim

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"

Não / Sim

EFEITO DE ÁUDIO

Som IA Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Música

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Clear Voice

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

Sim

Dolby Atmos (Codec)

Sim

DTS:X (Codec)

Sim

IMAX Enhanced (Codec)

Sim

CONTROLE DE SOM

Usuário EQ (TRE/BAS, -5 ~ 5 dB, 1 dB/passo) - RCU/aplicativo

Sim / Sim

Ligar/desligar horário noturno - RCU/Aplicativo

Sim / Sim

Raio dinâmico ligado/desligado - RCU/Aplicativo

Não / Sim

Ligar/desligar o nivelador automático de volume - RCU/Aplicativo

Não / Sim

Ligar/desligar Surround - RCU/Aplicativo

Sim / Sim

Calibração de Sala IA (entrada de 2 MIC) - Aplicativo

Sim

Controle do modo do Soundbar (pela GUI da TV)

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

Wow Orchestra (TV)

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Passagem direta

Sim

Passagem direta (4K)

Sim

VRR/ALLM

Sim

120 Hz (4:2:0)

Sim

HDR10/HDR 10+

Sim

Dolby Vision

Sim

Canal de Retorno de Áudio (ARC)

Sim

Canal de Retorno de Áudio (e-ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM ALEXA

Funciona com Alexa (controlado)

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM SPOTIFY

Spotify Connect

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM TIDAL

Tidal Connect

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM APPLE

AirPlay 2

Sim

COMPATÍVEL COM GOOGLE

Funciona com o Google Assistant (controlado)

Sim

Chromecast

Sim

Google Multi Zone (uma fonte → vários alto-falantes)

Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

Aplicativo remoto - iOS / Android OS

Sim / Sim

Reprodução de arquivo do smartphone (Bluetooth)

Sim

EZ Setup (BLE)

Sim

NSU/FOTA

Sim / Não

Controle com o controle remoto da TV (Vol+/-, Mudo)

Sim / Sim

Sincronização de som - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Ótico

Não / Sim

Ligar/desligar automaticamente - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Ótico

Não / Sim

Ligar/desligar automaticamente - RCU/APP

Sim / Sim

Sincronização A/V (0~300 ms) - RCU/APP

Não / Sim

Nível do Woofer (-15 ~ 6 dB, 1 dB/passo)

Sim

Nível do canal (-6 ~ 6 dB, 1 dB/passo)_Soundbar principal - Topo / Centro (Topo포함)/Surround

Sim / Sim / Não

Nível do canal (-6 ~ 6 dB, 1 dB/passo)_Soundbar traseira - Traseira_Frente/Surround traseira/Topo traseira

Sim / Não / Não

Mudo

Sim

Regulador de luminosidade automático/Desligar - RCU/Aplicativo

Não / Sim

Hosto do USB/Carregar

Sim / Não

Música integrada

Sim (2 músicas)

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dolby TrueHD

Sim

Dolby Digital Plus

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

DTS-HD Master Audio

Sim

DTS-HD Alta Resolução

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

AAC/AAC+

Sim / Sim

MQA (c/ Tidal)

Sim

FORMATO DO ARQUIVO

FLAC - C4A/USB

Sim / Sim

OGG - C4A/USB

Sim / Sim

WAV - C4A/USB

Sim / Sim

MP3 - C4A/USB

Sim / Sim

AAC - C4A/USB

Sim / Sim

ENERGIA_PRINCIPAL

Tipo

Adaptador (23 V, 2,61 A)

Consumo desligado

0,5 W ↓

Consumo de energia

37 W

ENERGIA_SUBWOOFER

Tipo

SMPS

Consumo desligado

0,5 W ↓

Consumo de energia

38 W

Frequência sem fio

5 GHz

ACESSÓRIO_MANUAL

Manual da Web (arquivo)

Sim (Completo)

Manual integrado (livro) (simples ou completo)

Sim (simples)

Guia de montagem do suporte de parede

Sim

Código aberto - ● (completo ou simples)/X

Sim (completo)

Cartão de garantia

Sim

ACESSÓRIO_CONTROLE REMOTO

Nome do modelo

RAV21

Bateria (tamanho)

AA x 2

Bateria integrada

Sim

ACESSÓRIO_OUTROS

Suporte da TV Synergy (montagem na parede e suporte)

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim

EAN

EAN

7893299939440

Resumo

Dimension (mm)

WK17VS6A.ASSGBRS

Especificação chave

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

17

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

770 x 1890 x 700

TurboWash360˚

Sim. TurboWash™ 360°

AI DD

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Todas as especificações

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

Tipo de porta

Vidro Temperado

Cor do corpo (secadora)

Aço Escovado

Cor do corpo (lavadora)

Aço Escovado

CAPACIDADE

Capacidade máxima de secagem (kg)

16

Capacidade máxima de lavagem (kg)

17

CONTROLE E VISOR

Temporizador de adiamento

Sim (3-19h)

Tipo de tela

Touch LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

Tipo

Lava e Seca WashTower

6 Motion DD

Sim

AI DD

Sim

Com tambor interno

Inox

Sinal de fim de ciclo

Sim

Inverter Direct Drive

Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

Pés niveladores

Sim

LoadSense

Sim

Steam

Sim

TurboWash360˚

Sim. TurboWash™ 360°

CARACTERÍSTICAS (SECADORA)

Tipo

Lava e Seca WashTower

6 Motion DD

Sim

AI DD

Sim

Sinal de fim de ciclo

Sim

Inverter Direct Drive

Sim, com 10 anos de garantia

LoadSense

Sim

ENERGIA

Classe de eficiência energética (secagem)

A

Classe de Eficiência Energética (Lavagem)

A

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

Algodão

Sim

Lavagem IA

Sim

Antialérgico (lavadora)

Sim

Lavagem Fria

Sim

Algodão +

Sim

Roupas Escuras

Sim

Delicados

Sim

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Drenar+Centrifugar

Sim

Edredom

Sim

Tecidos Sintéticos

Sim

Gentle Care

Sim

Higienização

Sim

Mix (tecido misto)

Sim

Lavagem velocidade

Sim

Desodorização

Sim

Enxaguar+Centrifugar

Sim

Lavagem Silenciosa

Sim

Skin Care

Sim

Rápido 14

Sim

Roupa Esportiva

Sim

Cuidado com Manchas

Sim

Desodorização a Vapor

Sim

Limpeza do Tambor

Sim

TurboWash 39

Sim

[WashTower] Lã (manual/lã)

Sim

PROGRAMAS (SECADORA)

Algodão

Sim

Roupa de Cama

Sim

Algodão +

Sim

Delicados

Sim

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Edredom

Sim

Tecidos Sintéticos

Sim

Jeans

Sim

Mix (tecido misto)

Sim

Secagem Rápida

Sim

Desodorização

Sim

Skin Care

Sim

Roupa Esportiva

Sim

Limpeza de Tambor a Vapor

Sim

Higienização a Vapor

Sim

Desodorização a Vapor

Sim

Sim

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

Smart Diagnosis

Sim

Download de Ciclo

Sim

Monitoramento de energia

Sim

Início Remoto e Monitor de Ciclo

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Emparelhamento Inteligente

Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESOS

Dimensões da caixa (L x A x P, mm)

802 x 1997 x 754

Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

770 x 1890 x 700

Peso (kg)

154

Peso incluindo embalagem (kg)

165

Profundidade do produto com a porta aberta 90˚ (P'' mm)

1400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806091478597

OPCIONAIS/ACESSÓRIOS

Compatível com LG TWINWash

Não

