45" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

45GS95QE-B

Front view

A vantagem nos jogos,
agora desbloqueada

Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real

Imersão mega brilhante

Complete o jogo com o monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo (800R) que possui enorme brilho em uma tela imersiva de 45 polegadas.

*O vídeo mostra o produto LG UltraGear™ OLED para fins ilustrativos

*O brilho do monitor é comparável ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE. 

A Tela

 

45" UltraWide QHD OLED curvo (800R)

Display HDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% 

Anti-reflexo e Baixa reflexão"

 

A Velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz 

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG) 

240Hz via DisplayPort e HDMI" 

A Tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC® 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro 

VESA ClearMR

Vista superior do corpo com curvatura de 800r.

Curva para maior imersão nos jogos

Com a tela curva você vivencia uma experiência completamente imersiva e que te permite sentir-se parte do game. 

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Ao se sentar em sua mesa, ela se torna o ponto focal da tela, entregando os gráficos originais com brilho e vivacidade consistentes, sem nenhuma distorção. Esteja no centro da curvatura de 800R e explore todo o universo dos jogos.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real. *A suposição de visualização pode variar dependendo da distância da tela e da postura do usuário.

45" UltraWide QHD OLED curvo (800R)

Vista panorâmica de jogos

Sua tela Ultra-WQHD de 45 polegadas 21:9 oferece uma visão 30% mais ampla do que uma tela padrão 16:9. Tenha uma experiência muito mais realista e imersiva e sinta-se dentro do jogo.

Cena de jogo em um monitor de jogos panorâmico.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Tela de 45" Curva 21:9: Proporção e tamanho ideias para a melhor experiência

A tela de 45" Curva 21:9 é 12% maior que a de 49" 32:9 e possui uma proporção bem equilibrada vertical e horizontalmente, permitindo que ver todos os detalhes de relance. Além disso, a proporção 21:9 é a opção ideal para jogar, considerando que a maioria dos jogos suporta a proporção 21:9 mais do que a proporção 32:9.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real. *Os números são calculados com base nas dimensões reais de largura e altura de um monitor de 45 polegadas 21:9 e um monitor de 49 polegadas 32:9.

Tela OLED com ainda mais brilho

Mais brilho para uma experiência ainda mais incrível

A brilhante tela OLED leva as cores a um novo nível de vivacidade. Com uma luminosidade padrão de 275 nits e um brilho máximo de 1300 nits, este monitor mantém seus visuais ainda mais brilhantes e vibrantes, garantindo que você nunca jogue no escuro.

Painel OLED brilhante.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real. *O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE. *Brilho: 250 nits (Min.), 275 nits (Típico).

Micro Lens Array+

A evolução do OLED

Nosso OLED UltraGear™ apresenta a tecnologia Micro Lens Array+, que oferece 37,5% mais brilho (SDR) em comparação com o MLA.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

A explosão de cores

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 faz com que cada cena, seja brilhante ou escura, ganhe vida com seus detalhes realistas com uma taxa de contraste de 1.5M e DCI-P3 98.5% (Padrão).

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real. *1.5m:1 é a taxa de contraste em 25% APL. *APL (Nível Médio de Imagem) é um valor dado em porcentagem e refere-se ao valor entre o nível de preto e o nível de referência para o branco.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 1] Desligue o modo Smart Energy Saving.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 2] Configure o Modo de Jogo como Gamer 1.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 3] Configure o Brilho para 100.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 4] Configure o Brilho Máximo para Alto.

Imagem da configuração GUI de SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 1] Desligue o modo Smart Energy Saving.

Imagem da configuração GUI do Modo de Jogo.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 2] Configure o Modo de Jogo como Gamer 1.

Imagem da configuração GUI de Brilho.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 3] Configure o Brilho para 100.

Imagen de configuración GUI de Peak Brightness.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 4] Configure o Brilho Máximo para Alto.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real. *O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando as opções acima são escolhidas. *O burn-in da tela pode ocorrer em modo mais brilhante.

Monitor OLED com 240Hz

Monitor UltraGear™ OLED, veloz como nunca

 

Uma velocidade ultrarrápida de 240Hz permite que você veja o próximo quadro rapidamente e faz com que a imagem pareça suave. Responda rapidamente aos adversários e mire no alvo facilmente.

Monitor OLED com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG).

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG)

O tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG) reduz o efeito  ghosting e ajuda os objetos a renderizarem claramente, permitindo que você aproveite o jogo com movimentos muito mais suaves e fluídos.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Design projetado exclusivamente para o jogador

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com uma nova iluminação hexagonal e um design sem bordas. A base ajustável suporta giro, inclinação e altura, assim, ajuda você a jogar com mais conforto.

Novo design hexagonal com suporte em L.

Imagem do produto com iluminação traseira.

Ícone de ajuste de giro.

Giro

Ícone de ajuste de inclinação.

Inclinação

Ícone de ajuste de altura.

Altura

Ícone de design praticamente sem bordas.

Design sem bordas

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Experiência de jogo fluída

Comparação de imagem de jogo fluida - A imagem da esquerda apresenta tearing e a da direita está sem tearing.

Certificado VESA AdaptiveSync

Com certificação VESA AdaptiveSync você desfruta de visuais  mais suaves, sem tearing e reprodução de vídeo sem instabilidade.

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Este monitor é compatível com G-SYNC® testado e oficialmente validado pela NVIDEA, reduzindo rasgos na tela para uma experiência de jogo mais suave e rápida.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Con la tecnología FreeSync™ Premium Pro, los gamers pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce significativamente el desgarro y la tartamudez de la pantalla.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

*O desempenho do recurso é comparado aos modelos que não se aplicam a tecnologia de sincronização.

*Podem ocorrer erros ou atrasos dependendo da conexão de rede.

Mais nitidez no seu jogo

Este monitor recebeu a certificação VESA ClearMR 13000, permitindo que você veja cada movimento tão claramente quanto imagens estáticas, com uma redução incrível no desfoque de movimento para jogos.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Antirreflexo 

Visualize seu jogo de qualquer ângulo

A aplicação da tecnologia Antirreflexo pode proporcionar uma melhor experiência de visualização em qualquer lugar, reduzindo o desvio da tela, mesmo no ambiente de iluminação ao redor.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Tela brilhante e confortável para os olhos

Com a tecnologia Live Color Low Blue Light da LG você garante a melhor experiência de cuidado com os olhos, pois ela reduz o componente de luz azul emitido pelo monitor te permitindo escolher o filtro de luz azul do nível 1-4.

*Os painéis OLED da LG foram certificados como Flicker-Free, sem desconforto com reflexo e com baixa luz azul pela UL.

*Número do certificado: Tela Flicker-Free (OLED) - A196009, Sem Desconforto com Reflexo - V563481 (condições de UGR menor que 22), Solução de Hardware de Baixa Luz Azul - V745051.

*O recurso acima pode variar dependendo do ambiente de computação ou condições do usuário.

Jogadores desfrutam de um jogo com taxa de atualização de 240Hz suportada por DP 1.4 ou HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 e HDMI 2.1

Amplifique sua tela OLED através da saída de jogos

Este monitor é capaz de uma taxa de atualização de até 240Hz via DP e HDMI, isso permite que você desfrute totalmente da resolução Ultra-WQHD e 240Hz tanto pela porta DisplayPort quanto HDMI. 

*Suporta taxa de atualização rápida de até 240Hz. É necessário uma placa gráfica que suporte DP 1.4 ou cabo HDMI 2.1 (ambos os cabos incluídos no pacote) para funcionar corretamente.

*A placa gráfica NÃO está incluída no pacote. Deve ser adquirida separadamente.

PBP & PIP

Juega y haz más

Este monitor admite hasta 2 PBP y PIP, lo que te permite ver el contenido proveniente de 2 entradas en una pantalla. Significa que puedes ejecutar varios juegos o tareas en un monitor al mismo tiempo.

Tela dividida mostrando conteúdos de um laptop e um PC.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.

*O desempenho real variará conforme o PC e os programas em execução.

O cabo do fone de ouvido de 4 polos está conectado ao monitor.

Saída para fone de ouvido de 4 polos

Plugin para
Efeito Sonoro Imersivo

Conecte facilmente seu fone de ouvido com a saída de fone de ouvido de 4 polos e aproveite os jogos enquanto conversa por voz. Além disso, você pode experimentar um som imersivo com DTS Headphone:X, oferecendo uma experiência de áudio 3D virtual.

*Os fones de ouvido NÃO estão incluídos no pacote. Devem ser adquiridos separadamente.

Interface de jogos

Interface de jogos premiada

Os jogadores podem usar o On-Screen Display e o OnScreen Control para personalizar facilmente as configurações, desde ajustar as opções básicas do monitor até registrar a 'Tecla Definida pelo Usuário' que você pode configurar como atalho.

*Para baixar o software mais recente do OnScreen Control, visite LG.COM.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Proteja sua tela com OLED Care

O OLED Care ajuda a evitar o burn-in de exibição da imagem, que ocorre quando uma nova imagem se altera ou quando uma imagem estática de alto contraste é exibida por muito tempo.

*Este recurso está disponível apenas como um joystick de 4 direções incluído no pacote.

Dynamic Action Sync

Responda a ação dos seus oponentes com menos atraso de entrada e capture os momentos mais críticos do jogo em tempo real.

Black Stabilizer

Esse recurso ajuda a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Crosshair

A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

Contador de FPS

O contador de FPS permitirá que você veja o quão bem tudo está carregando. Mesmo que esteja editando, jogando ou vendo um filme, cada quadro é importante e, com o Contador de FPS, terá dados em tempo real.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso Crosshair não está disponível enquanto o Contador de FPS está ativado.

*O Contador de FPS pode exibir um valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

*Contador de FPS: Medição de quadros por segundo.

Software LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Cores precisas atualizadas

Otimize o desempenho de cores usando a Calibração de Hardware através do LG Calibration Studio, aproveitando ao máximo o amplo espectro de cores e consistência da tela LG QHD OLED.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real. 

*O software e um Sensor de Calibração NÃO estão incluídos no pacote. Para baixar o software mais recente do LG Calibration Studio, visite LG.COM.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    45”

  • Resolução

    WQHD (3440 x 1440) (21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    OLED CURVO

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    800cd/m² (@HDR 10% APL) (típ.)

  • Curvatura

    800R

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Tempo de resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (1°~15°) | Altura (120mm) | Giro Lateral Swivel (-10~10°)

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – 45GS95QE-B

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    45”

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    OLED CURVO

  • Tempo de resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Resolução

    WQHD (3440 x 1440) (21:9

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    1.07B

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    800cd/m² (@HDR 10% APL) (típ.)

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1500000:1 (típ.)

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvatura

    800R

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Tratamento de Superfície

    Antirreflexo

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    Sim (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Sim (2ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Porta USB Downstream

    Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Porta USB Upstream

    Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Sim

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    Sim

  • PIP

    Sim

  • PBP

    Sim (2)

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Sim

  • Calibração HW

    Sim (pronta)

  • Contador de FPS

    Sim

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    Sim

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    Sim

  • Iluminação LED RGB

    Iluminação Hexagonal

  • Efeito HDR

    Sim

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (1°~15°) | Altura (120mm) | Giro Lateral Swivel (-10~10°)

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Design sem bordas

    Sim

  • Suporte 1Click

    Sim

SOM

  • DTS HP: X

    Sim

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    57.5W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    20V 13.5A

  • Entrada CA

    Bivolt 100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Adaptador externo

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    Sim

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    DisplayPort

  • Adaptador

    Sim

  • Cabo de alimentação

    Sim

