Monitor LG UltraWide 34'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 34WP550-B

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Monitor LG UltraWide 34'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 34WP550-B

34WP550-B

34WP550-B

Monitor LG UltraWide 34'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 34WP550-B

Vista frontal
Tela Full HD UltraWide™ 21:9

Eleve o equipamento do seu home office

O monitor LG UltraWide™ 21:9 tem resolução Full HD (2560x1080) e oferece 33% mais espaço de tela comparado a monitores convencionais. Aproveite a tela para ver mais relatórios de uma vez durante a video-chamada.

A tela 21:9 Full HD oferece 33% mais espaço do que uma tela padrão 16:9 Full HD (1920x1080).

Mais espaço na tela de 21:9 UltraWide em comparação com a de 16:9 para exibir aulas on-line na tela.

Mais produtividade durante as aulas

Realize suas anotações, veja o material da aula, faça uma pergunta no chat e busque mais informações, tudo em apenas uma tela.

Imagem de planilhas e slides lado a lado na tela de 21:9 UltraWide, enquanto a tela de 16:9 não permite essa visualização devido ao espaço insuficiente.

Seja multi-tarefa no trabalho

O monitor LG UltraWide™ permite que você trabalhe em mais de um relatório de uma vez só, sem precisar alternar de janelas toda vez.

HDR suportando níveis específicos de cor e brilho, com conteúdo de cores excepcionais em comparação com SDR
HDR10

Incrível qualidade de imagem

Incrível qualidade de imagem com o HDR10, pois reproduz alto brilho e ampla gama de cores quando comparado a monitores convencionais, deixando as imagens com maior qualidade em situações mais brilhantes ou de maior contraste.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode ser diferente do uso real.

IPS com sRGB 95% (típ.): Cores reais e visão ampliada
IPS com sRGB 95%

Cores reais e visualização ampliada

O monitor IPS da LG exibe precisão de cores impecável. Com um ângulo de visão ampliado, a exibição IPS ostenta 95% de cobertura do espectro de cores sRGB.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode ser diferente do uso real.

OnScreen Control: Divisão de tela | Configuração do monitor | Visualização 5:9
OnScreen Control

Fácil configuração

O OnScreen Control permite alterar as configurações do monitor e customizar as janelas em até 14 modos diferentes, com o Screen Split 2.0.

*Para baixar o OnScreen Control mais recente, visite LG.COM.
*As imagens do produto e do OnScreen Control no vídeo são apenas ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto e do OnScreen Control real.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Imagens fluidas e rápidas

Tenha imagens sem cortes e falhas de repetições com a tecnologia AMD FreeSync™, que ocorrem pela diferença entre os quadros gráficos (FPS) e a taxa de atualização do monitor (Hz).

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.
*Comparação entre Modo 'DESLIGADO' (imagem da esquerda) e AMD FreeSync™

  • Tradicional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Experimente um jogo otimizado e com ritmo alucinante com o Dynamic Action Sync. Um recurso avançado para jogos de estratégia que torna o tempo de resposta ainda mais responsivo.

*O modo convencional mostra que o modelo da LG não é compatível com o recurso Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente

  • LIGADO
  • DESLIGADO

Black Stabilizer

Mantenha a visibilidade mesmo em cenas escuras. O estabilizador de preto ajuda a tornar tudo mais claro, para que você possa encontrar os inimigos escondidos.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode ser diferente do uso real.

Ajuste ergonômico

Maior conforto no home office

A base e a tela praticamente sem bordas do 34WP550 podem ser ajustadas em inclinação e altura, para que você trabalhe ou estude de forma mais confortável, garantindo maior ergonomia.

icon

One Click Stand

Fácil instalação

icon

Altura

0~110mm

icon

Inclinação

-5~20°

Design ergonômico com recursos de design praticamente sem bordas, suporte de um clique e ajuste de inclinação.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    34

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraWide

  • Ano

    2021

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    34

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    86.7

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    940 x 235 x 490

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    816.7 x 568.3 x 260(↑) 816.7 x 458.3 x 260(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    10

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    6.8

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.94

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    39W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    23W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    35W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    SIM

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    Soporte para cables

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controlador duplo

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

