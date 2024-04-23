Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Monitor Gamer LG 21,5'' Full HD 75Hz 22MP410-B + Combo Caixa De Som Portátil LG Xboom Partybox XL7

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Combo Monitor Gamer LG 21,5'' Full HD 75Hz 22MP410-B + Combo Caixa De Som Portátil LG Xboom Partybox XL7

XL7S.22MP410

Combo Monitor Gamer LG 21,5'' Full HD 75Hz 22MP410-B + Combo Caixa De Som Portátil LG Xboom Partybox XL7

AV + MNT bundle image
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal com todas as luzes acesas. O painel da iluminação dinâmica de pixels mostra o texto XBOOM.

XL7S

Caixa De Som Portátil LG Xboom Partybox XL7 Bluetooth USB 20h de Bateria IPX4 Sound Boost Entrada de microfone e violão
Vista frontal

22MP410-B

Monitor Gamer LG 21,5'' VA Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI AMD FreeSync 22MP410-B

Breve vídeo de concepção da LG XBOOM XL7S. Reproduza o vídeo.


Musica Intensa Em Alto e Bom Som

Faça a festa bombar com a LG XBOOM XL7S. Som de respeito com várias opções de entretenimento.
av-xboom-xl7s-desktop-02-designfilm
A LG XBOOM XL7S está disposta num espaço infinito. Na parede, gráficos sonoros quadrados estão representados. No meio da caixa de som, um woofer gigante de 8 polegadas aparece ampliado para enfatizar os 250W de potência. Ondas sonoras saem do woofer.
Tela Full HD de 21,5"

Cor vibrante e precisa

O Monitor LG acentua ainda mais desempenho dos visores de cristal líquido. A tela de 21,5 polegadas com resolução Full HD (1920X1080) proporciona imagens nítidas e precisas com incrível precisão cromática.

Tela Full HD de 21,5

Maior conforto visual
Modo Leitura

Maior conforto visual

Para ajudar a diminuir a fadiga ocular e proporcionar conforto visual durante a leitura de documentos no monitor, o Modo Leitura ajusta a temperatura da cor e a luminância, tornando a experiência similar à leitura de um livro em papel.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

O Flicker Safe reduz a cintilação invisível na tela e proporciona um ambiente de trabalho confortável para os seus olhos.
Flicker Safe

Cuide da sua visão

O Flicker Safe reduz a cintilação invisível na tela, ajudando a reduzir o cansaço visual. Assim, você pode trabalhar com conforto durante períodos mais longos.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

*Valor calculado por estimativa em testes internos da LG utilizando o modelo 22MP410. Os números podem variar em condições reais de uso.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299928765

AUTO-FALANTE

Tipo de unidade de tweeter

Cone

Unidade de Woofer

8" x 1

Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

2.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1ch (2Way)

Potência de saída

250 W

EQ

Reforço de Som

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EQ personalizado (APP)

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

FONTE DE ENERGIA

Conector do Adaptador AC

Sim

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

3.5

Duração da bateria (HRS)

20

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

65 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

CONFORTO

multiponto

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IPX4

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Trava de segurança

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Auto-falante

310 x 700 x 316 mm

Caixa de papelão

812 x 436 x 380 mm

PESO

Peso líquido

15,5 kg

Peso bruto

18,5 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Adaptador AC

Sim

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tamanho [polegadas]

21.45

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Tipo de painel

VA

Proporção

16:9

Gama de cores (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

75

Tempo de resposta

5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do produto

PC Monitor

Ano

2021

EXIBIÇÃO

Tamanho [polegadas]

21.45

Proporção

16:9

Tipo de painel

VA

Tempo de resposta

5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

Resolução

1920 x 1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0.2493 x 0.241

Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

16,7 milhões

Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Relação de contraste (Tipo)

3000:1

Gama de cores (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

75

Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Relación de contraste (mín.)

1800:1

Tamaño [cm]

54.5

CONECTIVIDADE

D-Sub

SIM(1ea)

HDMI

SIM(1ea)

D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

CARACTERÍSTICAS

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Fraqueza de cor

SIM

Economia de energia inteligente

SIM

Seguro de cintilação

SIM

Sincronização de ação dinâmica

SIM

Estabilizador Preto

SIM

Mira

SIM

Modo Leitor

SIM

Super Resolução+

SIM

MECÂNICA

Exibir ajustes de posição

Inclinação

Montável na parede [mm]

De 75 a 75 anos

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

620 x 365 x 141

Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

511.6 x 383.5 x 190

Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

511.6 x 295 x 40.2

Peso en envío [kg]

3.7

Peso con soporte [kg]

2.6

Peso sin soporte [kg]

2.2

PODER

Consumo de energía (máx.)

22W

Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

Menos de 0,3W

Consumo de energía (típ.)

19W

Consumo de energia (DC Off)

Menos de 0,3W

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Tipo

Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

HDMI

SIM

Otros (Accesorios)

Tornillo de usuario 2EA

APLICAÇÃO SW

Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

SIM

PADRÃO

RoHS

SIM

