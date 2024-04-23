Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

29UM69G-B

UltraGamerLG

#UltraGamerLG

Não brinca em jogo e sabe como é importante ter uma tela de qualidade, permitindo amplo ângulo de visão e tempo e resposta em real time. Para ser um Ultra Gamer, tem que ser Ultra Wide LG.

UltraWide™ 21:9 Full HD com Tela IPS

UltraWide™ 21:9 Full HD com Tela IPS

O LG UltraWide™ Pro Gamer oferece 30% mais tela para uma incrível imersão visual, dando a vantagem que você precisa para ganhar de seus adversários.

Tempo de Resposta de 1ms

Tempo de Resposta de 1ms (Motion Blur Reduction)

O recurso "1ms Motion Blur Reduction" permite que você tenha movimentos instantâneos e com a melhor precisão através do tempo de resposta de 1ms*.

AMD FreeSync™ Technology

Tecnologia AMD FreeSync™

Com o AMD FreeSync™ elimine falhas de imagem, que surgem da diferença entre a taxa de quadro da placa de vídeo e a taxa de atualização do monitor.

Mais visibilidade com Black Stabilizer

Mais visibilidade com Black Stabilizer

O Black Stabilizer oferece aos jogadores visibilidade total, até mesmo em cenas muito escuras, ajustando o brilho automaticamente para que você possa enxergar os campers esperando para atacá-lo de surpresa.

Ambiente de jogos personalizado

Ambiente de jogos personalizado

O Game Mode possui os modos FPS, RTS e modos Customizados, oferecendo uma experiência de jogos mais adequada, ajustando e otimizando as configurações do Monitor para cada gênero de jogo.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Processamento de imagem rápido para que o UltraWide™ Pro Gamer acompanhe a velocidade das suas habilidades.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO PRODUTO

  • Modelo

    29UM69G-B

  • Cor

    Preto

  • Tela

    29" 21:9 IPS Full HD

  • Resolução

    21:9 Full HD (2560 x 1080)

  • Código de Vendas

    29UM69G-B.AWZ / 29UM69G-B.AWZM

TELA

  • Tamanho de Tela

    29"

  • Tipo de Tela

    21:9 IPS

  • Ângulo de Visão

    178º / 178º

  • Resolução Máxima

    21:9 Full HD (2560 x 1080)

  • Brilho

    250 cd/m²

  • Contraste

    1000:1 (típ.)

  • Tempo de Resposta

    1ms (MBR)

  • Taxa de Atualização

    75Hz

  • Gama de Cores (típ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Profundidade de Cores (nº de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Distância entre Pixels

    0,2628 x 0,2628 mm

  • Tratamento de Tela

    Antirreflexo

ENTRADAS/SAÍDAS

  • HDMI

    Sim (x1)

  • DisplayPort

    Sim (x1)

  • USB- Type-C

    Sim (vídeo e áudio, PD 7,5W)

  • Saída de Fone de Ouvido

    Sim

RECURSOS

  • Flicker Safe

    Sim

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Sim

  • Motion Blur Reduction

    Sim

  • Crosshair

    Sim

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Sim

  • Black Stabilizer

    Sim

  • Plug & Play

    Sim

  • Modo de Leitura

    Sim

  • Super Resolution+

    Sim

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Sim

  • OnScreen Control

    Sim

DIMENSÕES/PESO

  • Dimensões sem Embalagem (sem base) - LxAxP

    702,5 x 328,4 x 63,8 mm

  • Dimensões sem Embalagem (com base) - LxAxP

    702,5 x 415 x 204,1 mm

  • Dimensões com Embalagem - LxAxP

    810 x 153 x 397 mm

  • Peso sem Embalagem (sem base)

    4,8 Kg

  • Peso sem Embalagem (com base)

    5,4 Kg

  • Peso com Embalagem

    7,6 Kg

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Fonte de alimentação

    Sim

  • Organizador de Cabos

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Consumo de Energia

    23,3W (típ.)

  • Fonte

    Adaptador externo

OUTROS

  • Garantia

    1 ano da entrega efetiva do produto ao consumidor.

  • Ajustes de Posição

    Inclinação

  • Tamanho Furação VESA®

    Sim (75 x 75 mm)

  • NCM

    8528.52.20

  • CEST

    21.068.00

  • Código EAN

    880608483212-2 / 789329991770-7

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

