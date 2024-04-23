Discover Your Ideal Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond Your Entertaining
- Gaming
- TV
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
Milliseconds Count
World 1st 240Hz OLED gaming monitors allow enjoying smoother and clearer visuals with 0.03ms (GtG).
LG OLED Display
Gaming Comes to Life
Thanks to the LG OLED display with accurate color, gamers can enjoy life-like gameplay.
Gamer-centric Design
Immersive Gaming Experience
An optimized design for gaming gamers feels like they are in the center of the game.
webOS22
Discover New Favorites
You can explore a variety of shows and movies effortlessly with webos22.
Smart Wireless Connection
Stream What You Love
You can easily share content from your smart device to your monitor via AirPlay or Screen Share.
Simple Design
Blends Well Into Your Space
The stylish design fits well in any space and does not take up much space.
Various Monitors for Your Productivity
UHD 4K & 5K monitors
Stunning image quality
The perfect display for professionals with hi-resolution and exceptional picture quality.
FHD & QHD monitors
True to the fundamentals
LG FHD and QHD monitor is the most basic and popular monitor compatible with almost situations.
Ergo monitors
Place it where you need it
This monitor provides a wide range of movement and flexibility to find the most comfortable position.
Experience
Make life better with our tips.
Immerse at The Hero’s Level LG UltraGear™
Learn More About LG Monitors
Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience.
-
