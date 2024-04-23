Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Explora la amplia gama de monitores LG

Discover Your Ideal Monitor

Elevate your gaming experience with LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

 

Discover Your Ideal Monitor

Beyond Your Entertaining

Gaming Monitors.

Gaming monitors

Born to Game

Born to Game Learn More
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

Milliseconds Count

World 1st 240Hz OLED gaming monitors allow enjoying smoother and clearer visuals with 0.03ms (GtG).

LG OLED Display.

LG OLED Display

Gaming Comes to Life

Thanks to the LG OLED display with accurate color, gamers can enjoy life-like gameplay.

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

An optimized design for gaming gamers feels like they are in the center of the game.

Smart &TV Monitors.

TV monitors

Enjoy TV and Monitor Together

Enjoy TV and Monitor Together Learn More
webOS22.

webOS22

Discover New Favorites

You can explore a variety of shows and movies effortlessly with webos22.

Smart Wireless Connection.

Smart Wireless Connection

Stream What You Love

You can easily share content from your smart device to your monitor via AirPlay or Screen Share.

Simple Design.

Simple Design

Blends Well Into Your Space

The stylish design fits well in any space and does not take up much space.

Various Monitors for Your Productivity

Explora la amplia gama de monitores LG

UltraWide monitors

See More. Create Better.

See More. Create Better. Learn More
UHD 4K & 5K monitors

UHD 4K & 5K monitors

Stunning image quality

The perfect display for professionals with hi-resolution and exceptional picture quality.

Learn More
FHD & QHD monitors

FHD & QHD monitors

True to the fundamentals

LG FHD and QHD monitor is the most basic and popular monitor compatible with almost situations.

Learn More
Ergo monitors

Ergo monitors

Place it where you need it

This monitor provides a wide range of movement and flexibility to find the most comfortable position.

Learn More

Learn More About LG Monitors

Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience.

Browse LG’s Range of Monitors Now

