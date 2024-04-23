We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mancal de borracha Ar Condicionado LG ARNU24GS5L2, AMNW07GDBR0, AMNW09GEBA0 - 4280A20004M
Mancal de borracha Ar Condicionado LG ARNU24GS5L2, AMNW07GDBR0, AMNW09GEBA0 - 4280A20004M
Todas as especificações
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Características
Bucha Mancal - Contém 01 unidade
-
Modelo
ARNU24GS5L2.AMBALAT
-
Código do produto
EAN7893299919039
-
Código do produto
7893299919039
-
Garantia
90 dias da data NF de compra
-
Modelos Compatíveis1
AMNW07GDBR0.AMBALAT, AMNW09GEBA0.AMBALAT, AMNW12GDBR0.AMBALAT, AMNW12GEBA0.AMBALAT, AMNW18GDCR0.AMBALAT, AMNW18GECA0.AMBALAT, AMNW24GDCR0.AMBALAT, AMNW24GECA0.AMBALAT, ARNU05GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU05GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU07GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU07GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU07GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU07GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU09GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU09GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU09GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU09GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU09GTLC4.ANWBLAT, ARNU09GTLC4.ENWBLEU, ARNU12GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU12GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU12GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU12GSBL4.EMBBLEU, ARNU12GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU12GSBR4.ENCBLEU, ARNU12GTLC4.ANWBLAT, ARNU12GTLC4.ENWBLEU, ARNU12GVEA2.ANWALAT, ARNU12GVEA2.ENWALEU,
-
Modelos Compatíveis2
ARNU15GSBL2.AMBALAT, ARNU15GSBL2.EMBALEU, ARNU15GSBL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU15GSBR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU18GSCL2.AMBALAT, ARNU18GSCL2.EMBALEU, ARNU18GSCL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU18GSCR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU18GTLA2.ANWALAT, ARNU18GTLA4.ANWBLAT, ARNU18GTLC2.ANWALAT, ARNU18GTLC4.ANWBLAT, ARNU18GV1A4.ANWTLAT, ARNU24GSCL2.AMBALAT, ARNU24GSCL2.EMBALEU, ARNU24GSCL4.AMBBLAT, ARNU24GSCR4.ANCBLAT, ARNU24GTLA2.ANWAASA, ARNU24GTLA2.ANWALAT, ARNU24GTLA4.ANWBLAT, ARNU24GTLC2.ANWALAT, ARNU24GTLC4.ANWBLAT, ARNU24GV1A4.ANWTLAT, ARNU30GSVA4.AMBBLAT, ARNU30GSVA4.EMBBLEU, ARNU36GSVA4.AMBBLAT, ARNU36GSVA4.EMBBLEU, ARNU36GV2A4.ANWTLAT, ARNU48GV2A4.ANWTLAT, ASNQ092BRG2.AMRGLAZ,
-
Modelos Compatíveis3
ASNQ092BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNQ092BRZ0.AMRBLSP, ASNQ122BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNQ122BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNQ122BRZ0.AMRBLSP, ASNQ182CRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNQ182CRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNQ182CRW0.AMRBLSP, ASNQ242CRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNQ242CRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW092BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNW092BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW122BRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNW122BRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW182CRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNW182CRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW242C2U0.EMBBLSP, ASNW242C4A0.AMBBLSP, ASNW242CRG2.AMRGLAZ, ASNW242CRG2.AMRGLSP, ASNW242CRW0.AMRBLSP, AVNQ36GM1A0.ANWTBRZ, AVNQ48GM2A0.ANWTBRZ, AVNQ60GM2A0.ANWTBRZ, AVNW36GM1P0.ANWTBRZ, AVNW36GM1P0.ANWZBRZ, AVNW48GM2P0.ANWTBRZ, AVNW60GM2P0.ANWTBRZ, ARNU05GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU07GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU07GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU07GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU09GSBL2.AMBASPD,
-
Modelos Compatíveis4
ARNU09GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU09GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU09GTLA4.ANWBSPD, ARNU12GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU12GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU12GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU12GTLA4.ANWBSPD, ARNU15GSBL2.AMBASPD, ARNU15GSBL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU15GSBR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU18GSCL2.AMBASPD, ARNU18GSCL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU18GSCR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU18GTLA2.ANWASPD, ARNU18GTLA4.ANWBSPD, ARNU18GTLC4.ANWBSPD, ARNU18GV1A4.ANWTSPD, ARNU24GSCL2.AMBASPD, ARNU24GSCL4.AMBBSPD, ARNU24GSCR4.ANCBSPD, ARNU24GTLA2.ANWASPD, ARNU24GTLA4.ANWBSPD, ARNU24GTLC4.ANWBSPD, ARNU24GV1A4.ANWTSPD, ARNU30GSVA4.AMBBSPD, ARNU36GSVA4.AMBBSPD, ARNU36GV2A4.ANWTSPD, ARNU48GV2A4.ANWTSPD, AVNH09GELA2.ENWAEEU, AMNW09GDBL0.AWHBEUS, LVNC54BLLA0.ANWZLAZ, AMNW07GEWA0.EMBAEEU, S4NW31V43B1.EB2GAMZ, S4NW31V43B1.EK2GAMZ, USNW122HSG3.ANWGLAZ
-
Part Numbers Compatíveis
4280FR4048N, 5400232002, 5400232012, 4280A20004A
-
Categoria
Outros
-
Peso
0.04
-
Largura
2.8
-
Altura
1.9
-
Profundidade
2.8
-
