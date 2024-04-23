We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Válvula Solenóide Ar Condicionado LG ARUN120LT2, ARUN080LTS4, ARUN100BLS4 - AJU36719701
Todas as especificações
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Modelo
ARUN120LT2.EWGBLEU
-
Garantia
90 dias da data NF de compra
-
Modelos Compatíveis
AK-Q120BC00.AWGBLAT, AK-Q150BC00.AWGBLAT, AK-Q180BC00.AWGBLAT, AK-Q240BC00.AWGBLAT, AK-Q300BC00.AWGBLAT, ARUB100BT2.AWGBLAT, ARUB100LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUB100LT2.EWGBLEU, ARUB120BT2.AWGBLAT, ARUB120LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUB140LT2.EWGBLEU, ARUB160LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUB80BT2.AWGBLAT, ARUB80LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN080BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN080BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN080LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN080LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN080LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN080LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN100BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN100BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN100BT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN100BT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN100DT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN100LH2.EWGBDXB, ARUN100LLS4.ACRBBRZ,
-
Modelos Compatíveis
ARUN100LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN100LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN100LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN100LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN100LT2.EWGBLEU, ARUN100LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN120BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN120BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN120BT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN120BT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN120DT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN120LH2.EWGBDXB, ARUN120LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN120LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN120LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN120LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN120LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN120LT2.EWGBLEU, ARUN120LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN120LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN140BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN140BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN140BT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN140DT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN140DT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN140LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN140LLS4.AWGBBRZ,
-
Modelos Compatíveis
ARUN140LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN140LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN140LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN140LT2.EWGBLEU, ARUN140LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN140LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN160BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN160BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN160BT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN160DT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN160LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN160LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN160LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN160LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN160LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN160LT2.EWGBLEU, ARUN160LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN160LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN180BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN180BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180BT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN180LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN180LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN180LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN180LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN200BLS4.ACRBBRZ,
-
Modelos Compatíveis
ARUN200BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN200LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN200LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN200LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN200LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN220LLN4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN220LLN4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN60LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN80BT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN80BT3.AWGBLAT, ARUN80DT2.AWGBLAT, ARUN80LH2.EWGBDXB, ARUN80LN3.AWGBLAT, ARUN80LT2.AWGBLAT, ARUV100DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV120DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV140DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV160DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV180DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV200DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV220LTN4.AWGBBRZ, BRUV220LTN4.AWGBSPO, CRUN080BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN080BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN080LLS4.ACRBSPD,
-
Modelos Compatíveis
CRUN080LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN100BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN100BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN100LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN100LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN100LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN120BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN120BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN120LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN120LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN120LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN140BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN140BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN140LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN140LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN140LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN160BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN160BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN160LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN160LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN160LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN180BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN180BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN180LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN200BLS4.ACRBSPD,
-
Modelos Compatíveis
CRUN200BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN200LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTR4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN220LLN4.ACRBSPD, CRUN220LLN4.AWGBSPD, CRUN220LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN240LLS5.AWGBSPD, CRUN260LLS5.AWGBSPD, GPUW160C2RM.EWGBAME, GPUW200C2RM.EWGBAME, GPUW250C2RM.EWGBAME, GPUW280C2RM.EWGBAME, GPUW300C2RM.EWGBAME, GPUW320C2RM.EWGBAME,
-
Part Numbers Compatíveis
AJU36719701
-
Código do produto
7893299935213
-
Peso bruto
0.325
-
Largura Bruta
4.00
-
Altura
4.00
-
Profundidade Bruta
12.00
-
Categoria
Outros
O que as pessoas estão dizendo
