Válvula de retenção Ar Condicionado LG RPUW180X9S, RPUW200X9S, RPUW321X9P - AJU73472403
Todas as especificações
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Modelo
RPUW200X9S.AKM
-
Garantia
90 dias da data NF de compra
-
Modelos Compatíveis1
ARUB080BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB100BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB120BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB120LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUB140BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB140LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUB160BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB160LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUB180BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB180LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUB200BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB200LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUN080BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN080LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN080LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN100BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN100LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN100LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN120BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN120LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN120LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN120LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN140BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN140LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN140LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN140LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN160BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN160BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUN160LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN160LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN160LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN180BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUN180LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN200BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUN200LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN200LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN300LTN5.APILOT, ARUN300LTN5.AWGBLAT,
-
Modelos Compatíveis2
ARUN320LTN5.APILOT, ARUN320LTN5.AWGBLAT, ARUV080BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV100BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV100DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV100LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV120BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV120DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV120LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV140BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV140DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV140LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV160BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV160DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV160LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV180BTR4.AWGBLAT, ARUV180BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV180BTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV180DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV180LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV200BTR4.AWGBLAT, ARUV200BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV200BTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV200DTS4.AWGBLAT,
-
Modelos Compatíveis3
ARUV200LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV220LTN4.AWGBBRZ, BRUN080BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN080LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN100BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN100LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN120BTE4.ACRBSPO, BRUN120BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN120LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN140BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN140LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN160BTE4.ACRBSPO, BRUN160BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN160LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN180BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN180LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN200BTE4.ACRBSPO, BRUN200BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN200LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUV100BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV100LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV120BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV120LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV140BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV140LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV160BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV160LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV180BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV180LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV200BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV200LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV220LTN4.AWGBSPO, CRUB080LTE4.AWGBSPD,
-
Modelos Compatíveis4
CRUB100BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB100LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB120LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB140BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB140LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB160BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB160LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB180BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB180LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB200BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB200LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN080BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN080LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN100BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN100LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN120BTE4.ACRBSPD, CRUN120BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN120LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN140BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN140LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN160BTE4.ACRBSPD, CRUN160BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN160LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200BTE4.ACRBSPD, CRUN200BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTR4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN300LTN5.AWGBSPD, CRUN320LTN5.AWGBSPD, RPUW100X9S.AKM, RPUW120X9S.AKM, RPUW180X9S.AKM, RPUW200X9S.AKM, RPUW321X9P.AKM
-
Part Numbers Compatíveis
AJU73472414, AJU73472415
-
Categoria
Outros
-
Código do produto
7893299938450
-
Peso bruto
0.255
-
Largura Bruta
155.00
-
Altura
11.00
-
Profundidade Bruta
5.50
