Conheça a geladeira
Bottom Freezer LG

Máxima economia
de energia

Mais desempenho e economia com classificação energética A+++.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Compressor Smart Inverter

Compressor Smart Inverter

Maior economia de energia,
silêncio e durabilidade com
10 anos de garantia
no compressor.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

LinearCooling

Controle preciso de temperatura para maior conservação dos alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

DoorCooling+

Resfriamento rápido e temperatura estável.


Suas bebidas ficam geladas 35% mais rápido* e os alimentos ficam sempre frescos, inclusive na porta.



*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Multi Air Flow™

Multi Air Flow

Temperatura estável e uniforme com mais flexibilidade para guardar seus alimentos.



*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Alimentos
mais conservados


As tecnologias Door Cooling+ e Linear Cooling+ estabilizam a temperatura dentro da geladeira e mantém os alimentos frescos por mais tempo.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Gaveta para frutas e vegetais

Otimiza a preservação dos alimentos e mantém frutas e legumes frescos por mais tempo.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Freezing Zone

Freezing Zone

Ideal para congelamento rápido dos seus alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Design Premium

O novo design complementa seu estilo e entrega sofisticação para seu ambiente.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Smart Diagnosis

Identifique possíveis problemas de funcionamento através do APP ThinQ.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

