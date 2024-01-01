Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A EVOLUÇÃO
DA SUA LAVANDERIA

Lava e Seca Smart LG WD 18kg

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

Lava e Seca no mesmo produto

Ideal para otimizar espaço na
sua lavanderia.

4 em 1

Lava e Seca no mesmo produto

Muito mais
capacidade

Capacidade e espaço suficientes para lavar itens volumosos em casa.

Lava e Seca no mesmo produto

Inteligência Artificial AI DD Lavagem inteligente exclusiva da LG

É só apertar o play e a máquina analisa automaticamente o peso e textura dos tecidos, definindo o melhor padrão de lavagem para as roupas.

Preserva até 18% mais os tecidos

Preserva até 18%
mais os tecidos

Ciclos de lavagem com vapor

Elimina até 99,9% dos ácaros e bactérias, ajudando a evitar problemas respiratórios.

Altura Ideal para utilização

Mais higiene para
sua família

Turbowash™ 360º

Ciclos de lavagem até 30 minutos mais rápidos, sem comprometer a eficiência e o cuidado com os tecidos.

Economize tempo
Economize água

Conectividade

Monitore sua Lava e Seca LG de qualquer lugar, altere ciclos de lavagem, adicione funções extras, receba notificações no celular, utilize comandos de voz com o Google Assistente e recebimento de alertas via Alexa.

Sinal Wifi
Mão segurando um ceular com aplicativo LG Thinq
Assistentes Virtuais - Alexa, Amazon e Google

Download de Ciclos

Com o APP LG ThinQ, é possível fazer o download de mais de 30 ciclos adicionais, como edredom, jeans, lingerie e uniforme escolar, ajudando a preservar melhor os tecidos.

A melhor lavagem para cada

tipo de roupa
tipo de roupa

Porta de vidro
temperado

Maior segurança e resistência a
impactos e altas temperaturas.

Exclusividade LG

Exclusividade LG

Motor Direct Drive

O motor Direct Drive™ da LG é um motor do tipo rotor externo, conectado diretamente à cuba da máquina de lavar. Esta estrutura simplificada ajuda a máquina de lavar a funcionar de forma silenciosa e confiável.

Alta performance, menos barulho e vibração

Alta performance,
menos barulho e vibração

10 anos de garantia no motor Inverter Direct Drive

Diferente do motor convencional das outras máquinas, o motor Inverter Direct Drive da LG possui alta performance de lavagem e maior durabilidade. 

10 anos de garantia no motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Cores disponíveis

A Lava e Seca Smart LG
WD 18kg está disponível nas
seguintes cores

Para maiores informações, acesse no nosso site