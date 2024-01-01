Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A EVOLUÇÃO
DA SUA
LAVANDERIA

Lava e Seca Smart LG
VC4 12kg

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

Muito mais capacidade em tamanho compacto

Capacidade e espaço suficiente para lavar itens volumosos em casa. 

Mais economia na conta da lavanderia

Mais economia na conta da lavanderia

 Capacidade 14kg

Capacidade 12kg

Lava e Seca
no mesmo produto

Ideal para otimizar espaço na sua lavanderia.

4 em 1

Lava

Lava

 Seca

Seca

 Higieniza

Higieniza

 Preserva

Preserva

Inteligência Artificial AI DD Lavagem inteligente exclusiva da LG

É só apertar o play e a máquina analisa automaticamente o peso e textura dos tecidos, definindo o melhor padrão de lavagem para as roupas. 

Preserva até 18% mais os tecidos

Preserva até 18%
mais os tecidos

Ciclos de lavagem
com vapor

Elimina até 99,9% dos ácaros e bactérias, ajudando a evitar problemas respiratórios.

Mais higiene para sua família

Mais higiene para
sua família

Ciclo Rápido 30

Suas roupas limpas em menos 30 minutos.

Economize tempo

Economize tempo

Conectividade

Monitore sua Lava e Seca LG de qualquer lugar, altere ciclos de lavagem, adicione funções extras, receba notificações no celular e utilize comandos de voz com o Google Assistente.

Download de Ciclos

Com o APP LG ThinQ, é possível fazer o download de mais de 30 ciclos adicionais, como edredom, jeans, lingerie e uniforme escolar, ajudando a preservar melhor os tecidos.

Edredom

Edredom

 Uniforme escolar

Uniforme
escolar

 Lingerie

Lingerie

 Jeans

Jeans
A melhor lavagem para cada tipo de roupa

A melhor lavagem para
cada tipo de roupa

Porta de vidro
temperado

Maior segurança e resistência a impactos e altas temperaturas.

Exclusividade LG

Exclusividade LG

Design Compacto

Mais capacidade em tamanho compacto, perfeita para otimizar o espaço da sua lavanderia.

Sua casa + sofisticada

Sua casa +
sofisticada

10 anos de garantia no motor Inverter Direct Drive

Diferente do motor convencional das outras máquinas, o motor Inverter Direct Drive da LG possui alta performance de lavagem e maior durabilidade. 

Eficiente

Eficiente

 Durável

Durável

 Econômico

Econômico

 Silencioso

Silencioso

Cores disponíveis

A Lava e Seca Smart LG VC4 12kg está disponível nas seguintes cores

LG do Brasil

Para maiores informações, acesse no nosso site