Processador α11 AI 4K Ger 2

Alpha 11 AI Gen2: 4K com cores e brilho impressionantes.

Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

Intensificador de Brilho Máximo

Alpha 11 Gen2 oferece 3x mais brilho com nova iluminação.

Intensificador de Brilho Máximo
*A luminosidade pode variar de acordo com o modelo, tamanho da tela e região de mercado. *Na versão de 97” se aplica um brilho 1.5x maior. Imagens ilustrativas. Mais informações em lg.com/br.

Preto Perfeito

Tela LG OLED: pretos reais, brilho e contraste aprimorados

Ok Google, ligar Ar-condicionado
*A Tela OLED da LG é verificada pela UL para Preto Perfeito, medida segundo o padrão de Reflexão Ring-light IDMS 11.5, com base em um ambiente de iluminação interna típico (200 lux a 500 lux). *O desempenho real pode variar dependendo da iluminação ambiente e do ambiente de visualização.

