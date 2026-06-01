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LG NANO 4K UHD AI

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85

Primary Color Pro

Cores mais vivas e precisas para uma experiência visual envolvente.

DCI-P3 100% | Adobe RGB 100%
Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Processador AI Alpha 8 Ger3

IA até 5x mais rápida, imagens mais nítidas, som envolvente e cores mais vibrantes.

Processamento Neural de IA mais rápido comparado aos modelos QNED evo com Processador Alpha 8 Ger2. *Comparação baseada em modelos LG anteriores e em condições específicas de teste.

Experiência de Cinema

Dolby Vision, Atmos e Filmmaker Mode em perfeita harmonia.

Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Experiência Gamer

Games em 4k até 144hz com máxima fluidez e performance.

Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Controle AI Magic

Fácil de usar, como um mouse
Com AI e comando de voz.

A segurança depende de configuração adequada, uso e ambiente de rede. Funcionalidades de IA podem variar conforme configuração, idioma, conectividade e modelo.

+650 Canais Grátis

Entretenimento gratuito com os conteúdos do LG Channels.

A quantidade total informada refere-se aos canais presentes no LG Channels e em seus parceiros Soul TV, Plex e Pluto TV. A disponibilidade de canais pode ser alterada a qualquer momento e é de responsabilidade dos parceiros.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85

Conheça as polegadas disponíveis
para esse modelo.

LG Mini RGB EVO