Carregando

Conheça a tecnologia da
Top Freezer LG

Máxima economia
de energia

Mais desempenho e economia com classificação energética A+++.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Compressor Smart Inverter

Maior economia de energia,
silêncio e durabilidade com
10 anos de garantia
no compressor.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Tecnologia

Frost Free

Evita o acúmulo de gelo, poupando o trabalho de descongelar a geladeira manualmente.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

LinearCooling

Controle preciso de temperatura para maior conservação dos alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Multi Air Flow

Temperatura estável e uniforme com mais flexibilidade para guardar seus alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Gaveta Fresh Zone

Melhor organização das suas
frutas e legumes, com preservação da umidade dos alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Prateleira deslizante

Fácil acesso aos seus alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Prateleiras em Vidro Temperado

Mais segurança e tranquilidade para armazenar seus alimentos e bebidas.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Iluminação interna em LED

Maior brilho interno e melhor visualização dos seus alimentos.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Design Premium

O novo design complementa seu estilo e entrega sofisticação para seu ambiente.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

