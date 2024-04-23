Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A EVOLUÇÃO
DA SUA LAVANDERIA

Lava e Seca Smart LG WashTower

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

Formato Inovador
em Torre

Design inovador em formato de torre, para otimizar o espaço da sua lavanderia.

Alta Capacidade Independente

Lave e seca simultaneamente, proporcionando mais economia de tempo e energia. Lava 17kg e seca 16kg.

Lavagem e secagem simultâneas
*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Inteligência Artificial AI DD Lavagem inteligente exclusiva da LG

É só apertar o play e a máquina analisa automaticamente o peso e textura dos tecidos, definindo o melhor padrão de lavagem para as roupas. 

Preserva até 18% mais os tecidos

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Painel de
Controle Central

Painel de controle central de fácil acesso entre a lavadora e a secadora.

Altura Ideal para utilização

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

Lavagem a Seco

Elimine odores e higienize as roupas por completo, sem precisar lavar. 

Lavagem a Seco

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

Turbowash™ 360º

Enxágue rápido com jatos de água em 3D que atingem com profundidade cada parte das roupas.

Economize tempo

 Economize água

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Secagem por Condensação

Diferente de modelos tradicionais, a LG WashTower seca as roupas por condensação, economizando energia e preservando os tecidos.

Não encolhe as roupas

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Conectividade Conectividade

Conectividade

Monitore sua Lava e Seca LG de qualquer lugar, altere ciclos de lavagem, adicione funções extras, receba notificações no celular e utilize comandos de voz com o Google Assistente.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Pareamento Smart

O Pareamento Smart define automaticamente o melhor ciclo de secagem com base nas roupas que estão na lavadora.

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

10 anos de garantia no motor Inverter Direct Drive

Diferente do motor convencional das outras máquinas, o motor Inverter Direct Drive da LG possui alta performance de lavagem e maior durabilidade. 

Eficiente

 Durável

 Econômico

 Silencioso

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

Cores disponíveis

A Lava e Seca Smart LG WashTower está disponível nas seguintes cores:

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br/lavadoras-de-roupas.

LG do Brasil

Para maiores informações, acesse no nosso site