Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Uma mulher segurando uma caixa de presente está abraçando uma amiga e expressando gratidão. Ela parece agradecida e alegre, e a cena transmite calor humano e um forte sentimento de amizade.

Indique-um-amigo

Seu cupom de 7% está esperando por você!

Mas antes — você precisa se juntar a nós

Seu cupom de 7% está esperando por você! Inscreva-se

Como funciona

Ícone de inscrição

1. Increva-se usando o link de indicação.

Você precisa se inscrever usando o link de indicação para receber as recompensas.

Ícone de cupom saindo do envelope

2. Receba sua recompensa

Após a inscrição bem-sucedida, o cupom de recompensa será emitido automaticamente e você poderá conferí-lo na página ‘Meus Cupons’.

Ícone de sacola de compras com símbolo de %.

3. Aproveite os benefícios!

Você pode começar a aproveitar imediatamente os benefícios do nosso programa de indicações.

FAQ

Q.

1. Como funciona o programa de indicações por níveis?

A.

Nosso programa de indicações por níveis foi criado para te recompensar com benefícios crescentes à medida que você faz mais indicações. Sempre que você indicar um amigo que se cadastre e faça uma compra, o seu número de indicações aumentará. Ao atingir marcos estabelecidos para o total de indicações, você desbloqueia níveis mais altos de recompensas: 1 compra por indicação recebe 7% de desconto, 3 recebe 10% de desconto, 5 recebe 12% de desconto, e 10 recebe 15% de desconto. Basta compartilhar seu link de indicação único para começar!

Q.

2. Como posso acompanhar minhas indicações e os níveis de progresso?

A.

Você pode acompanhar suas indicações e ver seu progresso em direção ao próximo nível de recompensa acessando sua conta e indo para a página ‘Minhas Indicações’. Nesta seção, você verá quantos amigos você indicou, seu status atual no programa e as recompensas que já ganhou.

Q.

3. Quem pode participar do programa de indicações?

A.

Para participar do nosso programa de indicações, o indicador deve ser um membro registrado na LG.com. Qualquer pessoa com uma conta ativa pode começar a indicar amigos imediatamente, e não há limite para o número de amigos que você pode indicar. Note que os amigos indicados devem ser novos membros para que a indicação seja válida.

Q.

4. Quando e como eu receberei minhas recompensas?

A.

Sempre que você indicar um amigo que se cadastrar e fizer uma compra, o número de suas indicações aumentará. As recompensas por indicações geralmente são processadas em até 7 dias após a conclusão da compra qualificada do seu amigo. À medida que você atingir marcos estabelecidos para o total de indicações, você desbloqueará níveis mais altos de recompensas, que serão emitidas automaticamente e poderão ser verificadas na página Minha LG - Meus Cupons.

Q.

5. Posso combinar recompensas de indicação com outras promoções ou descontos?

A.

As recompensas de indicação geralmente são independentes e não podem ser combinadas com outras promoções ou descontos, a menos que sejam explicitamente informadas.