Alavanque seu negócio com ofertas exclusivas

Ofertas exclusivas
para você alavancar
seus negócios

Adquira produtos LG para sua empresa

com preços e condições exclusivas.

Benefícios para o seu negócio

Desconto Progressivo
Desconto progressivo

Acima de 2 unidades do mesmo produto. Simule e confira as vantagens.

Frete grátis
Frete grátis

Consulte as regiões atendidas

Até 12x s/ juros
Até 12x s/ juros

Desconto pagando via PIX ou pague em até 12x sem juros no cartão de crédito.

Para o seu negócio

Escolha o produto certo para a sua empresa

Pequenas e médias empresas

Alavanque o seu negócio com produtos LG.

Profissionais liberais

O produto certo para o seu ambiente de trabalho ser mais produtivo.

Hotelaria

Conforto e comodidade para o seu negócio.

Construtoras

Solução completa para o seu empreendimento.

Como Acessar

Simples e fácil. Faça o seu cadastro e aproveite as vantagens da venda corporativa.

Entrar
Clique em Entrar

1. Crie uma conta LG

Utilize o seu CNPJ e torne-se um membro LG

Insira seus dados

2. Aguarde aprovação

Aguarde o contato por email e confirme sua aprovação

Boas compras

3. Boas compras

Descubra ofertas especiais feitas para sua empresa

Perguntas Frequentes

Q1. Quem pode comprar no programa LG para empresas?

Qualquer empresa que NÃO é CONTRIBUINTE do ICMS (NÃO POSSUA INSCRIÇÃO ESTADUAL).

Q2. Quero comprar produtos para REVENDA.

O canal LG para empresas (compras online) é destinado apenas para as empresas que precisam comprar produtos para USO E CONSUMO, não sendo permitido a REVENDA do produto.

Q3. Como faço para adquirir produtos para REVENDA?

Para adquirir produtos para REVENDA, acesse: https://www.lg.com/br/business/ e em seguida em "Pedir Orçamento"

Q4. Sou contribuinte do ICMS, por que NÃO posso comprar os produtos para USO e CONSUMO?

Estamos iniciando o processo de venda CNPJ e neste primeiro momento o sistema foi configurado para atender vendas de empresas NÃO CONTRIBUINTES DO ICMS, estamos trabalhando para que todas as modalidades de empresas possam adquirir produtos da LG com a finalidade de USO e CONSUMO.

Q5. Quem pode comprar em nome da empresa?

Pessoa maior de 18 anos e que tenha poderes para responder pela empresa a qual está adquirindo o produto.

Q6. Quantos produtos posso adquirir no LG para Empresas?

Sua empresa sendo elegível a aquisição de produtos da LG, você poderá comprar até 12 produtos do mesmo modelo, sendo limitado ao valor anual de compra de R$250.000,00.

Q7. Como funciona o desconto progressivo?

O desconto progressivo é aplicado direto na compra conforme a quantidade de produtos que adquirir do MESMO MODELO, sendo a compra de produtos diferentes, estes não sofrem a ação do desconto progressivo.