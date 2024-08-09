Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LGE Offer common

Ofertas exclusivas
para parceiros

Confira descontos especiais que preparamos para você, parceiro LG. 

Benefícios da loja para parceiros LG.

Exclusive offers

10% adicional de desconto.

10% additional discount

welcome coupon

12x sem juros no cartão de crédito

12x installments

free delivery

Ofertas de lançamentos exclusivos.

Exclusive NPI offers

trade in and save

Frete Grátis

Free Shipping

Venha ser um Membro LG agora!

Aproveite todos os benefícios de uma assinatura gratuita da LG, desde descontos especiais até serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

test

Central de Parceiros Corporativos

Cadastre-se agora e aproveite ofertas exclusivas para nossos parceiros

Verify Now
test

Centro educacional

Economize 10%* na linha de produtos LG

Verify Now

Para aderir ao programa de compra de parceiros LG, entre em contato conosco pelo e-mail parcerias@lge.com

Loja para Membros Especiais

Q.

Quem pode acessar a Loja para Parceiros?

A.

Se sua organização for parceira da LG, todos os colaboradores da empresa têm direito aos benefícios.

Q.

Quando tento me inscrever, vejo a mensagem "Você não é elegível para este programa".

A.

Se você visualizar essa mensagem, significa que sua empresa não está registrada conosco.

Q.

Como faço para me registrar na Loja para Parceiros?

A.

Se você deseja saber mais sobre como participar do nosso programa, peça para o seu departamento de Recursos Humanos ou o Gerente de Benefícios dos Parceiros entrar em contato pelo e-mail parcerias@lge.com

Q.

Preciso de uma conta LG para acessar a Loja para Parceiros?

A.

Sim, é obrigatório ter uma conta LG para ser verificado e acessar os descontos corporativos, exceto ao acessar a loja por meio de agregadores selecionados.

Q.

Posso enviar minhas compras para um endereço fora do país?

A.

Não, a entrega deve ser feita dentro do território nacional. Certifique-se de que todos os detalhes de entrega estão corretos.

Q.

Quais produtos posso comprar na Loja para Parceiros?

A.

Todos os produtos que estiverem  disponíveis.

Q.

Posso transferir o desconto da Loja Parceira para outra pessoa?

A.

Não, os descontos não podem ser transferidos para outras pessoas.

Q.

Posso acumular os descontos com outras ofertas?

A.

Ofertas, benefícios ou promoções oferecidas separadamente pela LG.com não podem ser combinadas com uma compra feita através do Programa.

Q.

Quem pode acessar a Loja para Estudantes?

A.

Estudantes, tanto em tempo integral quanto parcial, e funcionários de instituições de ensino credenciadas no Brasil, que tenham um endereço de e-mail válido.

Q.

Quando tento me inscrever, vejo a mensagem "Você não é elegível para este programa"

A.

Se você visualizar essa mensagem, significa que sua instituição de ensino não está registrada conosco.

Q.

Preciso de uma conta LG para acessar a Loja para Estudantes?

A.

Sim, é obrigatório ter uma conta LG para ser verificado e acessar os descontos educacionais.

Q.

Quais produtos posso comprar na Loja para Estudantes?

A.

Todos os produtos que estiverem  disponíveis.

Q.

Posso transferir o desconto da Loja Educacional para outra pessoa?

A.

Não, os descontos não podem ser transferidos para outras pessoas.

Q.

Posso acumular os descontos com outras ofertas?

A.

Ofertas, benefícios ou promoções oferecidas separadamente pela LG.com não podem ser combinados com uma compra feita através do Programa.