Loja do Estudante LG

Loja do Estudante LG

Ofertas exclusivas
para estudantes

Confira descontos especiais que preparamos para você, estudante.

Ofertas exclusivas <br>para estudantes Cadastre-se aqui!
Estudantes LG
Estudantes LG
Cadastre-se

Benefícios da Loja LG para Estudantes

Até 60% OFF

Descontos imperdíveis de até 50% OFF em diversos produtos.

12x sem juros

Parcele em até 12x sem juros no cartão de crédito.

Frete Grátis

Frete grátis para várias regiões do Brasil. Consulte seu CEP.

Ofertas Exclusivas

Ofertas exclusivas para lançamentos de produtos selecionados.

Como Acessar

Caso você já esteja cadastrado, basta inserir e-mail e senha para acessar a Loja para Parceiros.

Clique em Entrar

1. Clique em Entrar

Clique no botão “Entrar” para inserir suas credenciais.

2. Insira seus dados

Insira seus dados de acesso como e-mail e senha cadastrada.

3. Boas compras

Pronto! Agora você tem acesso ao portal de condições exclusivas.

Ainda não tem um cadastro?

O cadastro é muito fácil e rápido, seguindo os passos abaixo.

Clique em Cadastre-se Agora

1. Realize o cadastro

Clique no botão “Cadastre-se Agora” para fazer parte do programa.

2. Valide o e-mail

Verifique se o seu e-mail de estudante está elegível ao programa.

3. Boas compras

Finalize o cadastro e boas compras.

Como funciona.

A verificação é muito fácil e rápida, seguindo os passos abaixo.

1. Selecione o programa

Escolha o programa de ofertas LG disponível para você.

2. Valide o E-mail

Verifique seu e-mail de estudante para acessar os descontos.

3. Boas Compras

Descubra ofertas selecionadas para você.

Produtos com condições especiais

Ofertas exclusivas para parceiros cadastrados

Informática
Informática

Monitores feitos para revolucionar seu jogo, sua produtividade e seu entretenimento.

Áudio
Áudio

Tecnologia de ponta e qualidade de áudio em caixas de som, caixas acústicas e soundbars.

TVs & Soundbars
TVs & Soundbars

Descubra TVs e Soundbars LG em uma variedade de modelos com tecnologia de ponta.

Eletrodomésticos
Eletrodomésticos

Explore a linha de eletrodomésticos LG, com diversas opções de modelos que oferecem tecnologias exclusivas.

Ar-Condicionado
Ar-Condicionado

A linha de ar-condicionado da LG inclui modelos com climatização eficiente, confortáveis e econômicos.

Combos
Combos

Compre dois ou mais produtos pagando menos e tenha uma verdadeira experiência LG em casa.

Perguntas Frequentes

Q1. Quem tem direito às ofertas de do site de Estudante?

Estudantes de universidades credenciadas no Brasil que atendam aos requisitos e que tenham um endereço de e-mail válido.

Q2. Há um limite para a quantidade de produtos que posso comprar?

Não, você pode comprar quantos produtos quiser.

Q3. Posso receber minhas compras em um endereço no exterior?

Não, a entrega é feita apenas no Brasil. Certifique-se de que todos os detalhes de entrega estejam corretos.

Q4. Posso transferir o desconto da loja do estudante para outra pessoa?

Não, os preços com desconto disponíveis são para o benefício exclusivo do estudante. Os descontos não podem ser transferidos.

Q5. Se o item que eu quero não estiver disponível, quando estará novamente em estoque?

Apesar de nossos melhores esforços para atender à demanda, alguns produtos podem não estar disponíveis. Pedimos que continue visitando a área do estudante pois sempre atualizamos nossos estoques e o produto pode ficar disponível a qualquer tempo.

Q6. Porque preciso validar minha conta?

Sendo uma loja de benefício para estudantes, precisamos garantir que o acesso seja feito exclusivamente para este público.

Q7. Porque preciso validar minha conta na DESTU?

A Destu é um parceiro da LG que identifica se o cadastro é de um estudante, para isso, efetua diversas análises. Qualquer problema no processo de validação você pode consultar - https://www.descontoestudantebrasil.com/blog/1 , e seguir o passo a passo para acessar a área de estudantes LG.

Q8. Como se cadastrar na plataforma de estudantes. 

A Destu é um parceiro da LG que identifica se o cadastro é de um estudante, caso tenha alguma duvida no registro, favor acessar https://www.descontoestudantebrasil.com/blog/1 e você terá acesso ao passo a passo de como fazer seu registro.

Q9. Quais insituições de ensino estão cadastradas na DESTU e como cadastrar uma nova instituição na plataforma.

Para identificar se sua instituição de ensino esta cadastrada, acesse o site https://www.descontoestudantebrasil.com/blog/2  e veja a relação disponível. Nos casos em que sua instituição de ensino não tiver cadastrada, basta enviar um email para : ajuda@descontoestudantebrasil.com.br enviando alguns comprovantes como: Matricula da Escola, Carteirinha Escolar, Declaração da Escola que voce esta regularmente matriculado para que seja liberado o seu cadastro. Lembrando que será solicitado um endereço de email com dominio da instituição de ensino o qual faz parte.

Q10Minha instituição de ensino não possui email com domínio proprio “Ex.:   xxxxxxx@Instituicaodeensino”

Neste caso, Basta enviar uma foto do seu cartão de estudante ou comprovante de matrícula para o e-mail  ajuda@descontoestudantebrasil.com.br, Assim que verificarmos seu documento, você terá acesso a todos os descontos na plataforma. Lembre-se de checar o SPAM pois a devolutiva é feita através de email.

Dúvidas? Estamos aqui para ajudar

Contato

Você tem dúvidas sobre como se tornar um parceiro LG?
Seg - Sex: 9h às 18h ｜ Sáb: 10h às 16h
E-mail: br-loja-parceiros@lge.com

Contato
Suporte e dúvidas sobre seu pedido

Entre em contato com nosso Suporte Técnico para sanar suas dúvidas referentes ao seu pedido. Encontre a assistência técnica mais próxima de você ou solicite o serviço de reparo online.

Suporte
Suporte e dúvidas

* Imagens ilustrativas.
** Frete grátis no Brasil por tempo indeterminado. Entrega disponível para regiões Sul, Sudeste, Capitais do Centro Oeste, Estados do NE (BA, PE, PB, RN, PI e MA). Consulte seu CEP.
*** Para a região de São Paulo e grande SP poderemos oferecer instalação grátis. Consulte regulamento válido no site.