Ofertas exclusivas
para parceiros

Seja um parceiro LG e adquira até 50% OFF
em produtos selecionados.

Parceiros
Parceiros
Cadastre-se

Seja parceiro da LG e desbloqueie vantagens exclusivas!

Junte-se a nós e proporcione descontos especiais para colaboradores, clientes, estudantes e associados.

Benefícios para parceiros LG

Até 50% OFF

Descontos imperdíveis de até 50% OFF em diversos produtos.

Parcele em até 12x sem juros no cartão de crédito.

Frete grátis para várias regiões do Brasil. Consulte seu CEP.

Ofertas exclusivas para lançamentos de produtos selecionados.

Como Acessar

Caso você já esteja cadastrado, basta inserir e-mail e senha para acessar a Loja para Parceiros.

Clique no botão “Entrar” para inserir suas credenciais.

Insira seus dados de acesso como e-mail e senha cadastrada.

Pronto! Agora você tem acesso ao portal de condições exclusivas.

Ainda não tem um cadastro?

O cadastro é muito fácil e rápido, seguindo os passos abaixo.

Clique no botão “Cadastre-se Agora” para fazer parte do programa.

Verifique se o seu e-mail corporativo, de parceiro, estudante ou associado está elegível ao programa.

Finalize o cadastro e boas compras.

Produtos com condições especiais

Ofertas exclusivas para parceiros cadastrados

Descubra TVs e Soundbars LG em uma variedade de modelos com tecnologia de ponta.

Explore a linha de eletrodomésticos LG, com diversas opções de modelos que oferecem tecnologias exclusivas.

Monitores feitos para revolucionar seu jogo, sua produtividade e seu entretenimento.

A linha de ar-condicionado da LG inclui modelos com climatização eficiente, confortáveis e econômicos.

Tecnologia de ponta e qualidade de áudio em caixas de som, caixas acústicas e soundbars.

Compre dois ou mais produtos pagando menos e tenha uma verdadeira experiência LG em casa.

Perguntas Frequentes

Q1. Quem pode acessar a Loja para Parceiros?

Se sua empresa for parceira da LG, todos os colaboradores da empresa têm direito aos benefícios.
Em caso de dúvidas mande um e-mail para: br-loja-parceiros@lge.com

Q2. Quando tento me inscrever, vejo a mensagem "Você não é elegível para este programa".

Se você visualizar essa mensagem, significa que sua empresa não está registrada conosco.

Quer fazer parte do programa de parceria, entre em contato no e-mail: br-loja-parceiros@lge.com

Q3. Preciso de uma conta LG para acessar a Loja para Parceiros?

Não é obrigatório ter um conta LG, porém, é necessário que a empresa/parceiro, seja cadastrado no programa de parcerias da LG, para maiores informações entre em contato com nosso gerente responsável pelo canal de parceiros - E-mail: br-loja-parceiros@lge.com

Q4. Como faço para me registrar na Loja para Parceiros?

Para fazer parte do programa de parceria LG é necessário que seu departamento de RH ou Benefícios entre em contato com o email - E-mail: br-loja-parceiros@lge.com para obtenção dos procedimentos necessários para inclusão no programa.

 

Documentos necessários:

1.Cartão do CNPJ

2.Cartão de I.E. (inscrição estadual)

3.Cartão de I.M. (inscrição municipal)

4.Contrato social / Estatuto da empresa a ser cadastrada contendo o nome do representante legal e email do mesmo para envio do contrato para assinatura.

 

IMPORTANTE:

Todos os documentos devem ser emitidos dentro do prazo de 90 dias.

 

Contrato de parceria será enviado para análise no contato com a LG.

Q5. Posso enviar minhas compras para um endereço fora do país?

Não, a entrega deve ser feita dentro do território nacional. Certifique-se de que todos os detalhes de entrega estão corretos. *Verifique locais de entrega -  "https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/loja-online-lg/" regulamento.

Q6. Quais produtos posso comprar na Loja para Parceiros?

Todos os produtos que estiverem  disponíveis conforme consulta de CEP no carrinho de compras.

Q7. Posso transferir o desconto da Loja Parceira para outra pessoa?

Não, os descontos não podem ser transferidos para outras pessoas.

Q8. Posso acumular os descontos com outras ofertas?

Ofertas, benefícios ou promoções oferecidas separadamente pela LG.com não podem ser combinadas com uma compra feita através do Programa.

Dúvidas? Estamos aqui para ajudar

Contato

Você tem dúvidas sobre como se tornar um parceiro LG?
Seg - Sex: 9h às 18h ｜ Sáb: 10h às 16h
E-mail: br-loja-parceiros@lge.com
Telefone: +55 0800 703 0099

+55 0800 703 0099
Contato
Suporte e dúvidas sobre seu pedido

Entre em contato com nosso Suporte Técnico para sanar suas dúvidas referentes ao seu pedido. Encontre a assistência técnica mais próxima de você ou solicite o serviço de reparo online.

Suporte
Suporte e dúvidas

* Imagens ilustrativas.
** Frete grátis no Brasil por tempo indeterminado. Entrega disponível para regiões Sul, Sudeste, Capitais do Centro Oeste, Estados do NE (BA, PE, PB, RN, PI e MA). Consulte seu CEP.
*** Para a região de São Paulo e grande SP poderemos oferecer instalação grátis. Consulte regulamento válido no site.