IMPORTANT



It is essential that before sending the product for repair, make a backup (backup copy) of the data and personal files contained in the device or memory card and then remove the data contained in the devices keeping only the backup copy in your possession.

1.1. POSTING THE APPLIANCE 1.1- With the postal code number in hand and on the ticket (authorization to use LG Collect you will receive in the second email), go to the post office. 1.2- It must be in the box that will be sent: 1) Defective product with battery 2) Accessories: (if the defect is related to this accessory); - Charger + data cable - Headset - Memory card 3) Documents: - Copy of the invoice holder's CPF; - Copy of proof of residence; - Copy of the product invoice with information on the back: Problem description;

Phone for contact;

All items shipped in packaging;

RNM or RNN number (service order); 2.ATTENTION:

Do not send:

- Items that are not part of the device's basic kit;

- operator's SIM card (chip

- Covers and accessories;

- Original box;

IMPORTANT : If the documents requested above are not sent or are illegible, the product will be returned to the sender WITHOUT REPAIR.

Some post offices do not work with the postage system. , check availability at your nearest post office .?Pack the device in a box, taking care to avoid damage during transport.? The cost of the box is not included in the service.

2.2. FOLLOWING THE DELIVERY OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCEAo publicar o dispositivo, a agência postal fornecerá um "código de objeto" e, através desse número, você poderá acompanhar a entrega do produto à assistência técnica através do site da agência postal.

3.3 SEGUINDO O REPAROO tempo de reparo do seu dispositivo é contado desde o recebimento do produto na assistência técnica.? Quando uma ordem de serviço é aberta, um e-mail sobre o status do reparo será enviado.? Você também pode consultar o site? Através do número de sua ordem de serviço iniciada pela RNM ou pela RNN.

4.4 E se for encontrado fora da garantia?If the technical assistance that received your device identifies that the defect is not covered by the warranty, the device will be returned with a brief report recorded in the service order, explaining the identified problem.? For more details about the warranty, please refer to the user manual or the? link