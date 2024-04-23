Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Três TVs Gallery Design com base dispostas como obras de arte em vários ambientes
 Gallery Stand

Feita para
destacar.

Obras de arte não precisam mais ficar restritas à parede. O Gallery Stand permite que a sua TV transforme a sua casa em uma galeria.

Saiba como a Gallery Stand acrescenta elegância ao seu espaço.

Estão dispostas imagens para cada ângulo da base gallery.

*A Gallery Stand é vendida separadamente.
** A Gallery Stand é compatível com os modelos 2022: OLEDG2 (65”), OLEDC2 (65” e 55”), NanoCell série 80SQA (65” e 55”), NanoCell série 75SQA (65” e 55”), UQ80 (65”, 60” e 55”). 2021: OLEDG1 (65”), OLEDC1 / A1 (65” e 55”), NanoCell séries 85 / 80 / 75 (65” e 55”), UP7750 (65”, 60” e 55”). 2020: OLEDGX (65”), CX (65” e 55”), NanoCell séries 86 / 81 (65” e 55”).

Esta imagem mostra o suporte complementar e a gestão dos cabos.

Fácil de montar.
Fácil de gerenciar.

Vem com um suporte complementar que permite à TV esconder os cabos. Foi pensando especificamente para manter o visual sofisticado de uma galeria de arte.

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato