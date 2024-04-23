Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Jogos Na Nanocell. Uma Tv Que é Pura Adrenalina.

Pessoa com equipamento futurista segurando uma grande arma contra fundo brilhante.

Equipada com todas as especificações para os games emocionantes de última geração, a TV LG NanoCell dá vida aos seus jogos.

O Segredo Da Jogabilidade Pura.

Uma TV Para Ampliar Suas Aventuras.

Com o novo nível de imersão proporcionado pela tela ultragrande da TV LG NanoCell, você pode curtir seus jogos favoritos como nunca.

Vista traseira de um homem e uma mulher sentados lado a lado, em frente a uma grande TV montada na parede. O homem segura um controle de jogo, e a tela exibe um game de corrida.

Encontrou A TV Perfeita?

Onde Comprar

Otimizador de jogos

 

Todas As Configurações De Jogos Em Um Só Lugar.

O otimizador de jogos fornece configurações otimizadas para vários gêneros de jogo, incluindo FPS, RPG e RTS. Você pode acessar tudo em um só lugar para ter maior controle sobre as configurações de imagem e som. E também pode alternar entre as tecnologias VRR e AMD FreeSync™. Esse controle adicional garante que todos os seus jogos fiquem nítidos e fluidos, com menos atraso, intermitência e quebras de imagem.

Veja Como É Prático

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e da região.

Painel de jogos

 

Acesse As Configurações Durante O Jogo Rapidamente.

O novo painel de jogos é um menu simplificado que permite que você verifique ou ajuste rapidamente algumas configurações de otimização durante o jogo. Enquanto o painel está aberto, você pode voltar ao otimizador para acessar mais configurações ou alterar a cor do visor de jogo.

*O serviço estará disponível a partir da segunda metade do ano.

Jogos Melhorados

Acompanhe O Ritmo De Cada Jogo.

LG NanoCell é compatível com Dolby Vision® HDR em 4K a 120 Hz, proporcionando uma jogabilidade incrivelmente rápida e envolvente que leva sua experiência a outro nível. Além disso, VRR, ALLM e eARC atendem às especificações HDMI 2.1 mais recentes para reduzir o desfoque de movimento e a duplicação, proporcionando gráficos sincronizados e suaves em alta resolução.

Marca dos jogos 4K em até 120 fps Marca da taxa de atualização variável Marca do Modo Automático de Baixa Latência Marca do Canal de Retorno de Áudio Melhorado

Uma rua iluminada em rosa com uma engenhoca robótica futurística. Sobre a imagem, há um console de jogos. Abaixo, duas vistas aproximadas da engenhoca robótica: a da esquerda está desfocada para mostrar o VRR desligado, e a da direita está nítida para mostrar a imagem com VRR.

*A data de lançamento das atualizações de firmware do Dolby Vision® HDR em 4K a 120 Hz para videogames varia conforme o modelo.
*4K a 120 Hz só é compatível com os modelos 55NANO85SPA, 65NANO85SPA, 86NANO75SPA e NANO90SNA.
*VRR só é compatível com os modelos 55NANO85SPA , 65NANO85SPA e NANO90SNA.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

Jogue Com Padrão Mais Alto.

A TV LG NanoCell suporta AMD FreeSync™ Premium para fornecer taxas de atualização variáveis durante a partida. Isso reduz significativamente rasgos e tremidas, deixando a jogabilidade suave e contínua.

 

Duas telas de TV lado a lado mostrando um jogo de tiro. A esquerda mostra o FreeSync desligado, e a direita, o FreeSync ligado.

*AMD FreeSync Premium está presente apenas nos modelos NANO85SPA e NANO90SPA.
*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Encontrou A TV Perfeita?

Onde Comprar

HGiG

Mergulhe No Jogo Com Hdr.

Como membro do HGiG, a LG trabalha com alguns dos maiores desenvolvedores e empresas de jogos para garantir a melhor experiência HDR nas TVs LG NanoCell. O HDR aumenta o realismo para você ficar completamente imerso em todos os jogos HDR mais recentes.

Uma imagem animada, na qual há uma casinha e uma árvore em uma pequena ilha no meio de um lago cercado por árvores altas e nuas, com o texto "Com HGIG" no canto superior direito, tem mais brilho e qualidade em comparação com a imagem sem HGiG.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas dos segmentos de jogos e telas de TV que se reúne para especificar e disponibilizar diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

Parceria com líderes do setor

O Pacote Supremo Para Jogos.

Desde tecnologia avançada até parcerias com alguns dos maiores nomes do setor de jogos, a TV LG NanoCell oferece o pacote completo para você ter uma experiência épica ao jogar.

*As parcerias suportadas podem diferir por país.

Escolha Sua Nanocell

Os botões de onde comprar e da linha NANOCELL estão dispostos.